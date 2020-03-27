Ander Herrera Felt Worse Than Kylian Mbappe On Being Tested For COVID-19: Report

The news of PSG star Kylian Mbappe displaying coronavirus-like symptoms caused quite a stir as the Ligue 1 champions geared up to face Borussia Dortmund in the second leg of their UEFA Round of 16 clash earlier this month. However, Kylian Mbappe tested negative for the COVID-19 strain and went on to play in the game which PSG eventually won by a two-goal margin. PSG teammate Ander Herrera has now revealed that he was in a worse condition as compared to Kylian Mbappe ahead of the Champions League clash.

Kylian Mbappe was ecstatic after PSG's second-leg win over Borussia Dortmund

What a night!!

I’m so proud to play with you guys, My TEAM ❤️ @PSG_inside pic.twitter.com/Y90k7Ze4te — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) March 11, 2020

Coronavirus pandemic

Ander Herrera felt worse than Kylian Mbappe when he was tested for COVID-19

On Thursday, Ander Herrera told Cadena SER on Thursday that he was feeling much worse than Kylian Mbappe when he got tested for the coronavirus outbreak. Ander Herrera revealed that “It was two days before PSG v Dortmund and the previous weekend Neymar had a group meal and I had been by his side. I was worse than Kylian Mbappe. Personally, I am very grateful to PSG for having me here and of course, I would listen to them.” All European leagues have been suspended at the moment due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that has gripped the world. Last week, UEFA officials also announced that Euro 2020 has been postponed to next year.

Ander Herrera heaps praise on PSG stars Neymar, Kylian Mbappe

🗣 Ander Herrera



"Neymar is one of the five best players in the world and a candidate for the Ballon d'Or with Mbappe. I'm excited and happy to play with Neymar.



"PSG is an incredible opportunity for me to play with players like Neymar, like Kylian Mbappe or Marco Verratti." pic.twitter.com/ZXiIKpJjWJ — Goal (@goal) September 13, 2019

