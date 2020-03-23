Coronavirus Pandemic: PSG Striker Edinson Cavani Pleads For People To Come Together

Edinson Cavani took Twitter to share his thought about the ongoing crisis around the world. All the major sports in the world has been suspended until further notice, be it football, cricket, NBA or F1. Football Leagues like Premier League, Serie A, LaLiga and Bundesliga have been suspended for at least a month. With the coronavirus pandemic grabbing the headlines over the last couple of months, the Uruguayan took to Twitter to address the issue.

Also Read | Premier League Clubs Fear Coronavirus pandemic Could Impact Start Of 2020-21 Season Too

Coronavirus pandemic: Edinson Cavani's message

Almost every footballer across the world is doing their bit to help their fans go through this difficult time. PSG striker Edinson Cavani took his Twitter to pass on an emotional message to his fans.

Also Read | Stay At Home Challenge: Footballer Felipe Melo Posts Comical Video Amid Coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic: What Edinson Cavani said in the video

"Thinking about coronavirus, I think now we all have a chance to do something, to give our two cents so at the end of this we all can feel fulfilled, not because of our profession or other things like that. I think today anyone doing their part on prevention on facing everything we are living right now, acting with responsibility, it will be enough for us to feel fulfilled for the rest of our lives. Because we are doing something great for everyone, not just for us or our families, but for everyone, our friends, humanity, our country, our town, our people."

Also Read | Manchester United Ready To Accept Offers Around ​£100 Million For Paul Pogba: Report

"I want to ask you, as someone who just came from (Europe) and saw everything that is happening there right now let’s take any necessary measures so we can contain everything that is happening there, so we can fight against the virus using them as an example, so we can contain it and avoid it turning into all those cases."

Coronavirus in France: Coronavirus pandemic in decline

Monday morning coronavirus positivity: Italy, Spain, Germany, France, Switzerland & England, the six European countries with the largest viral outbreaks, all had declining total new daily cases and/or deaths in the past 24 hours. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 23, 2020

Also Read | Romelu Lukaku Reveals The Difference Between Manchester United And Inter Milan