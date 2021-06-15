Antoine Griezmann Wife Erika Choperena And Their Three Children Born On The Same Date

France will begin their Euro 2020 campaign on Tuesday when they take on arch-rivals Germany in Munich. Les Blues, who lifted the World Cup three years earlier will hope to live up to their tag of favourites and a lot of that will depend on the performances of Antoine Griezmann. The Barcelona star played a huge role in the World Cup win, while was the top scorer during France's run to the Euro 2016 final. Here's a look at "Is Antoine Griezmann French?", "How did Antoine Griezmann meet his wife Erika Choperena?" and the Antoine Griezmann child birthday.

How did Antoine Griezmann meet his wife? Antoine Griezmann wife, children and other personal details

Antoine Griezmann has been in a relationship with Erika Choperena, a Spanish native of the Basque Country since 2011. In his autobiography, the French international admitted that he pursued her before she eventually agreed to go out with him. As per The Sun, Erika is a qualified child psychologist after completing her studies in San Sebastian. She ran a popular beauty blog called Cordialmente Erika, but it was deactivated after her relationship with Griezmann went public. She accompanied the attacker during the last Euros and was often seen in the stands celebrating as her partner bagged the player of the tournament.

The couple got married in 2017 in Toledo at the 11th century Palacio de Galiana and have three children together. Antoine Griezmann wife welcomed their first child, a daughter named Mia, on 8 April 2016. Three years later on the same day, she gave birth to a second child Amaro, named after Antoine's grandfather Amaro Lopes. Earlier this year, Choperena gave birth to their third child on April 8, named Alba. Thus all three siblings were born on the same day in a truly astonishing moment.

Is Antoine Griezmann French?

Antoine Griezmann was born and brought up in France but is original of German and Portuguese descent. His father's family originated from Munster, Germany, while his mother is of Portuguese descent. The French international's grandfather Amaro Lopes was a Portuguese footballer for Paços de Ferreira and Griezmann often spent his holidays in Portugal. The Barcelona star is eligible to represent Portugal and Germany, but eventually chose his home country France. However, the former Atletico Madrid star once considered switching his allegiance in 2012 after he was banned for more than a month during his youth international days for disciplinary reasons. A switch to Portugal was on the cards but Griezmann eventually decided to stay put and reaped rewards.

(Image Courtesy: Antoine Griezmann Instagram)