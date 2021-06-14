Antoine Griezmann's France And Barcelona Teammate Has An Interesting Take On Him

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet has voiced out his support to fellow countryman Antoine Griezmann ahead of France's clash against Germany. The FC Barcelona duo is part of the France Euro 2020 squad and is expected to play a key role in Didier Deschamps‘ plans with Les Bleus aiming to complete an international double by winning the Euro 2020 this summer after clinching the 2018 World Cup.

"He isn't always judged fairly.



"He has the label of one of the best players in the world and the bar is set very high for him." - Clement Lenglet on Antoine Griezmann to L'Equipe 🇫🇷



Is Griezmann judged too harshly? #EURO2020 | #FRA pic.twitter.com/3zsHZ6RGca — Goal (@goal) June 14, 2021

Antoine Griezmann has been a shadow of his former self since joining FC Barcelona from Atletico Madrid in 2019. The French attacker has underperformed in his first two seasons with the Catalan side, scoring 9 goals during his first term and 13 in the second. He has failed to live up to the expectations for the Blaugrana outfit as he heads into the upcoming Euro 2020 following a poor run of form. However, despite his lack of goals for FC Barcelona, Clement Lenglet has asked fans to keep an eye on Griezmann and has revealed how the Les Bleus attacker will live up to his "one of the best in the world" title with France in the upcoming Euro 2020.

Clement Lenglet talks about Antoine Griezmann

Speaking with L’Equipe in a recent interview, the FC Barcelona defender did not shy saw from commenting on his fellow teammate and countryman Antoine Griezmann's performance for the Camp Nou outfit. Lenglet was quoted saying how he feels that Griezmann is a very important player for Barcelona who has changed the results in a few games from the right-wing, especially in the Copa del Rey. The French defender added how “he isn't always judged fairly” for having a good season despite everything and that Griezmann "sets the bar very high for him."

Clement Lenglet is hopeful to see Griezmann come out all guns against Germany in their tournament opener on Tuesday. France fixtures leave them in a difficult group with Hungary and Portugal also slotted in Group F, the “group of death”.

However, Didier Deschamps will be eager to make a statement and will look to establish authority in the Euro 2020 by topping the group and getting the better of defending Euro 2016 Champions Portugal and 2014 World Cup winners Germany in the group stages of the tournament. Les Bleus take on Germany in their first match of Euro 2020 which will be played at the Fussball Arena in Munich with France vs Germany time seeing the Group F clash kick off at 12:30 AM (Wednesday, June 16) IST.

The 52-yea-old tactician will rely on the FC Barcelona star once again to lead the line just like he did during the 2018 World Cup and expect other French forwards like Kylian Mnbappe, Olivier Giroud and Karim Benzema to compliment him in France's search for an international double.