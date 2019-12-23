The Debate
Jose Mourinho Assures Tottenham Hotspur Will Take Action Over Rudiger Incident

Football News

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger was subjected to racist chants during the recent 0-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Matchday 18 of the Premier League.

Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea made their way to a commanding 0-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Brazilian winger Willian scored a brace for the visitors in a match where Heung-Min Son was shown a red card in the 62nd minute for an altercation with Chelsea defender - Antonio Rudiger. Post Son’s dismissal, Antonio Rudiger was subject to some racist chants from Tottenham Hotspur supporters present at the stadium.

Antonio Rudiger calls for action after Sunday night's incident at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Following that incident, 26-year old Antonio Rudiger informed Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta about the alleged racist chanting. Almost immediately, match referee Anthony Taylor spoke to both managers about the incident and there were three separate announcements that were made over the tannoy system. The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) echoed Kick It Out's words and asked the British government to launch an inquiry into the rampant racism in English football.

Cesar Azpilicueta comes to the defence of Chelsea teammate Antonio Rudiger

Jose Mourinho assures Tottenham Hotspur will take action over Rudiger incident

 

