Jose Mourinho assures Tottenham Hotspur will take action over Rudiger incident

Chelsea made their way to a commanding 0-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Brazilian winger Willian scored a brace for the visitors in a match where Heung-Min Son was shown a red card in the 62nd minute for an altercation with Chelsea defender - Antonio Rudiger. Post Son’s dismissal, Antonio Rudiger was subject to some racist chants from Tottenham Hotspur supporters present at the stadium.

Also Read | LaLiga Matchday 18 highlights: Barcelona lead by 2 points after 4-1 home win vs Deportivo

It is really sad to see racism again at a football match, but I think it's very important to talk about it in public. If not, it will be forgotten again in a couple of days (as always). (1/4) — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) December 22, 2019

I don't want to involve Tottenham as an entire club into this situation as I know that just a couple of idiots were the offenders. I got a lot of supportive messages on social media from Spurs fans as well in the last hours - thank you a lot for this. (2/4) — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) December 22, 2019

Also Read | Wayne Rooney and wife Coleen’s £20 million Cheshire mansion and its secrets

Antonio Rudiger calls for action after Sunday night's incident at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

I really hope that the offenders will be found and punished soon, and in such a modern football ground like the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with dozens of TV and security cameras, it must be possible to find and subsequently punish them. (3/4) — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) December 22, 2019

If not, then there must have been witnesses in the stadium who saw and heard the incident. It's just such a shame that racism still exists in 2019. When will this nonsense stop? (4/4) — Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) December 22, 2019

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo reveals the fascinating story behind the origin of 'Siii' celebration

Following that incident, 26-year old Antonio Rudiger informed Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta about the alleged racist chanting. Almost immediately, match referee Anthony Taylor spoke to both managers about the incident and there were three separate announcements that were made over the tannoy system. The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) echoed Kick It Out's words and asked the British government to launch an inquiry into the rampant racism in English football.

Also Read | Mesut Ozil removed from PES 2020 after comments on China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims

Cesar Azpilicueta comes to the defence of Chelsea teammate Antonio Rudiger

Cesar Azpilicueta speaks out on the alleged racism directed at Antonio Rudiger. pic.twitter.com/gqpdkSsvFN — B/R Football (@brfootball) December 22, 2019

Also Read | Diego Maradona rates Alfredo Di Stefano over Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Jose Mourinho assures Tottenham Hotspur will take action over Rudiger incident