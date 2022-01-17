Last Updated:

Anurag Thakur Shares Aerial View Of Soccer Stadium At 11000 Ft, Fans Demand 'FIFA Match'

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur shared image of the football stadium is built 11000 feet above sea level and is a part of Khelo India sports infrastructure. 

Anurag Thakur Leh Football Stadium

Image: PTI/ Anurag Thakur office/ Twitter


Cricket Stadium in Dharamshala is considered as one of the picturesque stadiums in the country surrounded by natural beauty.  However, soon the fans will be able to witness a match inside a stadium which is situated in between mountains at a high altitude level. The stadium is not a cricket stadium but a multipurpose football stadium the image of which was shared by Union Sports minster Anurag Thakur on his social media account on Saturday, January 15.

Anurag Thakur shares image of Leh football stadium 

Anurag Thakur took to Twitter to share an aerial view of the football stadium built in Spituk, Leh. The football stadium is built 11000 feet above sea level and is a part of Khelo India sports infrastructure. The view of the ground is simply picturesque, surrounded by mountains and a clear sky. The stone for the football stadium was laid by former Sports minister Kiran Rijiju in September last year. The football stadium includes an astroturf football pitch which is surrounded by the synthetic track.

The stadium is no less than a dream for the people in Spituk and children who aspire to become professional football players. Ladakh will surely have another feather added to their cap after the stadium is opened for the local public and starts to host football matches amidst a beautiful landscape. 

Fans react to the image of Leh Football stadium

Kiran Rijiju happy with the stadium development 

Former sports minister Kiran Rijiju also shared a tweet regarding the stadium stating that it was satisfying to see completion of the project. Rijiju in his tweet wrote, "Very satisfying to see the completion of sports projects in Ladakh in less than two years despite the pandemic! Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji gave a clear direction to execute all the projects on time."

While laying the foundation stone for the stadium Rijiju had earlier tweeted, “Great day for sports in Ladakh! Laid foundation stone for Synthetic Track & AstroTurf for Football and Gymnasium Hall at NDS Stadium in Leh. Within a short time, these projects are initiated to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Ladakh & the commitment of PM Narendra Modi Ji, (sic)”.

