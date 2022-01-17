Anurag Thakur Shares Aerial View Of Soccer Stadium At 11000 Ft, Fans Demand 'FIFA Match'

Cricket Stadium in Dharamshala is considered as one of the picturesque stadiums in the country surrounded by natural beauty. However, soon the fans will be able to witness a match inside a stadium which is situated in between mountains at a high altitude level. The stadium is not a cricket stadium but a multipurpose football stadium the image of which was shared by Union Sports minster Anurag Thakur on his social media account on Saturday, January 15.

Anurag Thakur shares image of Leh football stadium

Anurag Thakur took to Twitter to share an aerial view of the football stadium built in Spituk, Leh. The football stadium is built 11000 feet above sea level and is a part of Khelo India sports infrastructure. The view of the ground is simply picturesque, surrounded by mountains and a clear sky. The stone for the football stadium was laid by former Sports minister Kiran Rijiju in September last year. The football stadium includes an astroturf football pitch which is surrounded by the synthetic track.

This is NEW INDIA 🇮🇳



✅ Funded as part of Khelo India sports infrastructure

✅ Open Stadium at Spituk, Leh

✅ Height 11,000ft approx



| via @TravelingBharat | pic.twitter.com/ynVZjcsiu4 — Office of Mr. Anurag Thakur (@Anurag_Office) January 15, 2022

The stadium is no less than a dream for the people in Spituk and children who aspire to become professional football players. Ladakh will surely have another feather added to their cap after the stadium is opened for the local public and starts to host football matches amidst a beautiful landscape.

Fans react to the image of Leh Football stadium

Waiting for fifa over here — Hardik (@MrInsomniac6) January 16, 2022

Ground in heaven — Harshendu (@harsheman) January 16, 2022

Perhaps it will be the highest football ground on the globe, hat's of to new India🙏🏽🙏🏽 — naresh kumar Dange (@nareshkumarDan9) January 16, 2022

I appreciate your thought sir...I hope this is world best 👌 foot ball ground...,,,,,,,,👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Veerendra Chowdary (@veerendra__M) January 17, 2022

Kiran Rijiju happy with the stadium development

Former sports minister Kiran Rijiju also shared a tweet regarding the stadium stating that it was satisfying to see completion of the project. Rijiju in his tweet wrote, "Very satisfying to see the completion of sports projects in Ladakh in less than two years despite the pandemic! Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji gave a clear direction to execute all the projects on time."

While laying the foundation stone for the stadium Rijiju had earlier tweeted, “Great day for sports in Ladakh! Laid foundation stone for Synthetic Track & AstroTurf for Football and Gymnasium Hall at NDS Stadium in Leh. Within a short time, these projects are initiated to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Ladakh & the commitment of PM Narendra Modi Ji, (sic)”.