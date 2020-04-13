Liverpool Beat Rivals Man City & Make Steven Gerrard Emotional On Apr 13, 2014: Watch

Liverpool looked on track to win a much-awaited Premier League title over the course of the 2013-14 season as they went up against a strong Man City outfit at the Anfield on April 13, 2014. Goals from former Liverpool players Martin Skrtel and Raheem Sterling (now at Man City) put Liverpool ahead in the opening half in front of home fans. However, the visitors fought back with a David Silva goal. That was followed by an own goal from Glen Johnson to level the scores at 2-2.

OTD in 2014, Liverpool beat title rivals Man City and left Steven Gerrard emotional

#OnThisBettingDay in 2014, Liverpool beat title rivals Man City 3-2 at Anfield which left an emotional Steven Gerrard in tears and the fans singing "We're going to win the league"



That result saw them go into 4/5 odds-on favourites to win the Premier League title

However, it was the former Premier League midfielder Philippe Coutinho who won the game for the Reds with a pulsating goal 12 minutes before full time, which sparked pandemonium at Anfield. Liverpool, along with their club supporters, truly believed that they would win the Premier League title after a long wait that season. Though a fortnight later, the 'Steven Gerrard Slip' incident occurred against Chelsea.

Steven Gerrard's speech after Liverpool beat Manchester City back in 2014 will definitely give you goosebumps!

The iconic Steven Gerrard slip is what happened exactly a fortnight later after win against Man City

Steven Gerrard says he is 'really interested' to see if City are punished by the PL and stripped of their 2014 Premier League title...



I'm interested in dating Margot Robbie but it isn't going to happen Stevie pic.twitter.com/yMbYtWUGz6 — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) February 17, 2020

