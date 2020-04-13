The Debate
Liverpool Beat Rivals Man City & Make Steven Gerrard Emotional On Apr 13, 2014: Watch

Football News

Liverpool pulled off a narrow 3-2 win against title rivals Manchester City which left long-serving club captain Steven Gerrard emotional at Anfield.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Liverpool

Liverpool looked on track to win a much-awaited Premier League title over the course of the 2013-14 season as they went up against a strong Man City outfit at the Anfield on April 13, 2014. Goals from former Liverpool players Martin Skrtel and Raheem Sterling (now at Man City) put Liverpool ahead in the opening half in front of home fans. However, the visitors fought back with a David Silva goal. That was followed by an own goal from Glen Johnson to level the scores at 2-2.

OTD in 2014, Liverpool beat title rivals Man City and left Steven Gerrard emotional

However, it was the former Premier League midfielder Philippe Coutinho who won the game for the Reds with a pulsating goal 12 minutes before full time, which sparked pandemonium at Anfield. Liverpool, along with their club supporters, truly believed that they would win the Premier League title after a long wait that season. Though a fortnight later, the 'Steven Gerrard Slip' incident occurred against Chelsea.

The iconic Steven Gerrard slip is what happened exactly a fortnight later after win against Man City

First Published:
COMMENT
