Tottenham Pulled Off Famous Champions League Win Vs Man City On Apr 9, 2019; Watch Video

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City were one of the best teams in Europe in the 2018-19 season. The Premier League's 'Men in Blue" army were merciless on the pitch. Manchester City made a stunning comeback that season to deny Liverpool their first Premier League trophy in almost 29 years. However, Pep Guardiola yet again failed in his quest to win a Champions League trophy with Manchester City and in that season, Tottenham Hotspur poured water on their hopes despite being the underdogs.

Let's have a look at the Tottenham vs Manchester City Champions League first-leg clash which happened on April 9, 2019, marking a year to the day of the match.

Tottenham vs Man City Champions League 2019 match: Lloris penalty save deflates Man City

Man City started as the favourites in the game as Tottenham were expected to be dominated in their own backyard. However, the match completely slipped out of Pep Guardiola's hands. Spurs captain Hugo Lloris stepped up as the hero of the match as he denied an early Sergio Aguero penalty. The Lloris penalty save was the most crucial moment for Spurs in the game. Tottenham were left without their key man Harry Kane as he picked up an injury while initiating a tackle on Man City's Fabian Delph.

Son Heung-Min lifted the home crowd up with joy with his 78th-minute goal. That was the only goal of the match and what followed next was nothing but magical for Tottenham and Mauricio Pochettino. Tottenham cruised past Man City (4-4 on aggregate) and reached the semi-finals of the competition. They next faced Ajax in which they made a historic comeback in the second leg (3-3 on aggregate) to reach their first Champions League final in their history. However, Tottenham lost to Liverpool in the finals (2-0).

Tottenham vs Man City Champions League: Watch

