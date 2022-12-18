Argentina-born Pope Francis Will Not Watch Final Match Of The 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

The FIFA wave has taken over the world like fire, and football fanatics worldwide are gearing up to support their favorite teams at the World Cup Final on Sunday, December 18. However, football fan Vatican’s Pope Francis will not watch the final match. It is surprising since the head of the Catholic church was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Argentina and France are gearing up to clash with each other on the football field in the nailbiting final.

Sharing the details, Italian la Republica Daily said that Pope Francis hasn’t watched TV since July 15, 1990. The reason behind the avoidance to watch television is that the pope made a vow to the Virgin Mary for the same. However, the Pope who is a football fan gets updated on the results of his favorite team once a week. The newspaper also reported that Pope Francis intends to root for his native teams “from a distance”.

French President would Travel to Qatar while the Argentinian president will watch the match from home

The FIFA 2022 finals between France and Argentina are going to be a close one since both teams are known for their football prowess. On Saturday, the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez took to Twitter and extended his best wishes to the Argentinian team. However, the Argentinian president also made it clear that he will not be traveling to Qatar to attend the world cup. On Saturday, Fernandez tweeted, "Like millions of compatriots, I will enjoy the World Cup Final at home. I will live this fantastic moment as before, together with my people. The best of ours will be on the field and a glorious fan will be in the stands."

On the other hand, Sputnik reported that French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Qatar on Sunday to attend the World Cup final.