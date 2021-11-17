Argentina Vs Brazil: Lionel Messi Unfurls Banner Supporting Sergio Aguero Before Match

Argentina's match Brazil in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers ended in a stalemate with both the teams failing to find back of the net at the end of regulation time. However, the result confirmed the point they earned was enough for them to seal a berth for next year`s FIFA World Cup in Qatar. One of the talking points of the match was the Argentina team unfurling a giant banner in support of Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero who is currently being sidelined by heart trouble.

Argentina vs Brazil: Lionel Messi led team shows support towards Sergio Aguero

There has been a lot of concerns for Sergio Aguero following the news of his heart problem which will keep him out of the game for at least three months. While there is no retirement talks over Sergi Aguero's future, Lionel Messi and Co pledged their support towards their teammate by holding a banner which read 'We are With you Kun,' along with a photo of Aguero celebrating after scoring a goal for Argentina. The photo of the same was shared by Argentina Football Association on their social media handle as well as by Barcelona striker (Aguero) on his Instagram handle.

Details about Sergio Aguero heart issue

The Sergio Aguero heart problem came into the limelight after the striker complained with chest pains during Barcelona's match against Alaves. The striker was taken off the pitch in the 41st minute. Later it was revealed that the 33-year-old was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia - an irregular heartbeat. It is a condition that he had suffered from, earlier in his career as well.

Ante los rumores les cuento que estoy siguiendo las indicaciones de los médicos del club, haciendo pruebas y tratamiento y ver mi evolución en el plazo de los 90 días. Siempre en positivo 🤟🏽 — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) November 12, 2021

Following the revelation, Sergio Aguero has been ordered to rest for three months. The Striker has taken to Twitter and hared update regarding his current health situation. He wrote that despite the heart condition he is still in a positive frame of mind. He wrote, "Given the rumours, I tell them that I am following the indications of the club's doctors, doing tests and treatment and seeing my progress within 90 days. Always positive". He had also released a video thanking his fans and Barcelona supporters for the messages of his well being. In the video he can be heard saying, "I am well and in good spirits to face the recovery process. I want to thank you all for so many messages of support and love that make my heart stronger today,"