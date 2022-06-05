Argentina Vs Estonia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch International Friendly?

After winning the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Nations Finalissima, Argentina are all set to take on Estonia in an international friendly on Sunday. The game will begin live at 11.30 PM IST on June 5, at the Estadio El Sadar in Pamplona, Navarre, Spain. Ahead of what promises to be an interesting clash between a South American giant and a European nation, here is a look at how to watch Argentina vs Estonia via live streaming in India.

How to watch Argentina vs Estonia on TV?

Unfortunately, No channel in India is going to telecast the Argentina vs Estonia international friendly. It is yet to be announced where the game will be telecasted in the US or UK.

How to to watch live stream of Argentina vs Estonia match?

Football fans in India, wondering how to watch the Argentina vs Estonia, international friendly match, there is some bad news as the match is not likely to streamed by any official broadcaster. The match is scheduled to begin at 11:30 PM IST in India. However, live updates will be available on social media handles of both the teams. In the UK also, Argentina vs Estonia will start at 8 pm BST but doesn't have a live telecast or a streaming platform. In the US, match will start at 2:00 PM ET and is likely to be streamed on DirectTV app. Meanwhile, the game will be streamed on TyC Sports and streaming on TyC Sports Play, Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play in Argentina.

Where will the Argentina vs Estonia take place?

Argentina vs Estonia international football friendly match will take place at the El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain on Sunday.

Argentina vs Estonia team news

With Argentina coming on the back of an emphatic 3-0 win against Italy in the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Nations Finalissima, they are expected to make several changes in their starting line-up, with reports suggesting that Paulo Dybala may captain the side and Lionel Messi missing out.

Argentina predicted starting line-up: Franco Armani; Nahuel Molina, Germán Pezzella, Lisandro Martínez, Marcos Acuña; Guido Rodríguez, Rodrigo De Paul; Ángel Di María, Alejandro Gómez, Giovani Lo Celso; Paulo Dybala.

#SelecciónMayor ¡Último entreno!@Argentina cerró hoy su preparación de cara al último partido de la gira.



¡Vamos con todo! 👊🏼 #Scaloneta pic.twitter.com/IslJgXm11W — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) June 4, 2022

Estonia predicted starting line-up: Karl Jakob Hein; Joonas Tamm, Märten Kuusk, Karol Mets; Sergei Zenjov, Vladislav Kreida, Mattias Käit, Konstantin Vassiljev, Vlasiy Sinyavskiy; Henri Anier, Eric Sorga

Lionel Messi wins second trophy with Argentina

Energised at Wembley by Lionel Messi's assists, Argentina's players threw their superstar teammate in the air after he inspired them to a second title in a year. International success is finally embracing the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, late in his trophy-filled career.

Argentina collected the first Finalissima trophy on Wednesday by beating Italy 3-0 in a meeting of the South American and European champions, with Messi having helped Argentina win the Copa America last July for his first major title with the national team.

And judging by the two assists on his record-extending 161st Argentina appearance, there is no sign of the 34-year-old Messi slowing down, with the chance to win the World Cup presenting itself later this year.

(Inputs from AP)