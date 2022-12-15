Argentina Vs France: Lionel Messi Or Kylian Mbappe, Who Creates History In World Cup Final

After almost a month of non-stop action between the best footballing nations of the world, the finalist of the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been decided.

It is going to be France looking to defend their title against Argentina in the final at Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

While being a team battle, it also a contest between two teammates and two of the best players in the world currently. Lionel Messi is looking to win his first World Cup title in his final appearance in the tournament. Messi has already announced that he will be retiring from international after the final and will be looking to cap off a brilliant tournament with the one title that has eluded him.

On the other hand, 23-year-old Kylian Mbappe is looking to win his second World Cup title in only his second appearance. Only the great Pele has won the World Cup in his first two World Cups and Mbappe is now on the cusp of history.

Interestingly, both Messi and Mbappe are locked at 5 goals apiece and even the golden boot is at stake in the final.

Argentina vs France: Head to head

Sunday will be the 13th time Argentina and France will face each other. Argentina have the edge in the head-to-head record with six wins while France have 3. France and Argentina met in 2018 in the World Cup in Russia four years ago. Mbappe scored twice while Messi recorded two assists in the match which France won 4-3 in the Round of 16. Messi was on the scoresheet when Argentina last beat France in 2009.

3 matches have been played between France and Argentina in the world cup. Argentina have won 2 while France have a single win in 2018.

Looking back at their semis performance, both teams put in a clinical display. Argentina thumped Croatia 3-0 with Julian Alvarez and Messi scoring while France beat Morocco 2-0 to advance to the final.

A lot is at stake on Sunday with both countries looking to create history in Qatar. Will France become the first team since 1962 to retain the FIFA World Cup or will Messi end Argentina's long 36-year wait for the coveted title? Everything will be answered in the big battle on Sunday.