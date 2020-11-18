Armenia Vs North Macedonia Live Stream, Team News, Prediction, UEFA Nations League Live

Armenia and North Macedonia will face each other in the final game of their UEFA Nations League campaign this week. The match is worth a lot for both the teams as the winners will see themselves pick up some much-needed 3 points and top the group. The winner of Group C2 will also be the one to gain promotion and move up in the tiers.

Armenia vs North Macedonia team news and form

Armenia will be without Sargis Adamyan, Gevorg Ghazaryan, Andre Calisir and Grigor Meliksetyan as they have tested positive for COVID-19 while North Macedonia will be without the services of Enis Bardhi. With 5 games played, both teams seem pretty well balanced in the UEFA Nations League.

Armenia and North Macedonia have both won two of the five matches they've played. Armenia defeated Georgia 2-1 in their previous game to make it four games unbeaten in the Nations League. Meanwhile, North Macedonia remain undefeated in their last 8 fixtures. Armenia's only defeat this season was in the opening match of the UEFA Nations League. Unsurprisingly, that defeat came against North Macedonia.

The last time both these teams faced each other was on September 5, 2020, during their UEFA Nationals Leagues fixture. North Macedonia emerged victorious during the game thanks to two penalties. Leeds United star Alioski got the match fired up pretty soon, converting a penalty in the 5th minute. North Macedonia doubled their lead in the 38th minute when Illja Nestorovski drove his penalty past David Yurchenko. Armenia also got on the scoresheet as they slammed home a penalty in the 94th minute, which was converted by T. Barseghyan as the match ended 2-1 in North Macedonia's favor.

Armenia vs North Macedonia prediction

With both teams demonstrating good form in front of goal, fans can expect a goal-fest. Armenia enjoy home advantage as they host Macedonia and will be looking for revenge. Our prediction, however, is a win for North Macedonia.

How to watch Armenia vs North Macedonia live

The UEFA Nations League live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India. fans can also catch the Armenia vs North Macedonia live stream on SonyLIV. The game kicks off at 10:30 PM IST.

Image courtesy: Armenia Football Twitter