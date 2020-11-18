ALB Vs BLR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UEFA Nations League Live

Albania play hosts to Belarus in a UEFA Nations League clash this week at the Air Albania Stadium in Tirana. The fixture will be played on Wednesday, November 18 at 8:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our ALB vs BLR Dream11 prediction, ALB vs BLR Dream11 team and the probable ALB vs BLR playing 11.

ALB vs BLR live: ALB vs BLR Dream11 prediction and preview

Apart from losing the opening match in the group, Belarus have lost none of their last four clashes, winning three and drawing one. As a consequence, they sit atop their group. The hosts, on the other hand, are second in the table having won two, drawn two and lost one of their five games. Albania will have to beat Belarus to gain promotion while a draw would be enough for the visitors to advance.

Also Read | Man United Concerned For Cavani Amid Growing COVID-19 Cases In Uruguay National Team

ALB vs BLR live: Albania vs Belarus Head-to-Head

In the last 4 head to head games, Belarus have won one while Albania have won two and on one occasion the game ended in a draw. The two sides last met was earlier this year in a Nations League clash where Albania emerged winners, beating Belarus 2-0.

Also Read | Shocking UEFA Nations League results for Germany

💪🏼 Our players in the national team keep training and preparing for the concluding Nations League group stage match against Albania. #fcdb1960



⚽ 18:00, Albania vs. Belarus. Watch live on Belarus 5. pic.twitter.com/5tVAGHi5xP — FC Dynamo Brest (@dynamobrest) November 18, 2020

ALB vs BLR Dream11 prediction: Probable ALB vs BLR playing 11

Albania probable 11 - Etrit Berisha, Ardian Ismajli, Berat Djimsiti, Freddie Veseli, Elseid Hysaj, Myrto Uzuni, Sherif Kallaku, Amir Abrashi, Ledian Memushaj, Rey Manaj, Sokol Cikalleshi

Belarus probable 11 - Egor Khatkevich, Roman Yuzepchuk, Dzyanis Palyakow, Alyaksandr Sachywka,Maksim Bardachow, Max Ebong, Yury Kendysh, Evgeni Yablonski, Ihar Stasevich, Maksim Skavysh, Vitaly Lisakovich

ALB vs BLR live: Top picks for ALB vs BLR Dream11 team

ALB vs BLR live: Albania top picks

Amir Abrashi

Elseid Hysaj

ALB vs BLR live: Belarus top picks

Max Ebong

Maksim Skavysh

Also Read | Real Madrid Is Paul Pogba's 'dream Team' Despite No Interest From Los Blancos

ALB vs BLR Dream11 prediction: ALB vs BLR Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Egor Khatkevich

Defenders - Berat Djimsiti, Elseid Hysaj (C), Roman Yuzepchuk, Alyaksandr Sachywka

Midfielders - Amir Abrashi, Max Ebong, Ihar Stasevich

Forwards - Sokol Cikalleshi, Maksim Skavysh (VC), Vitaly Lisakovich

Also Read | Amad Diallo Scores Scintillating Solo Goal In Training Ahead Of Man United Switch: Watch

Note: The above ALB vs BLR Dream11 prediction, ALB vs BLR Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ALB vs BLR Dream11 team and ALB vs BLR Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Albania Football Instagram