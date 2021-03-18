ARS Vs OLY Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Playing 11, UEFA Europa League Match Preview

Arsenal host Olympiacos in their upcoming UEFA Europa League on Thursday. The second leg of their round of 16 clash is set to be played at the Emirates Stadium on March 18 with the kick-off scheduled for 11:25 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the ARS vs OLY Dream11 prediction, playing 11, alongside other match details of this clash.

ARS vs OLY live: ARS vs OLY Dream11 match preview

The Gunners will be looking to confirm a quarter-final berth for themselves at the end of the second leg as they walk into the game brimming with confidence. The London outfit has been pretty bright in recent games as it heads into this match following a five-match unbeaten run. After registering a crucial victory against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, the Gunners will be focused on maintaining their positive run of results and will aim at going a long way while chasing European glory.

Olympiacos on the other hand will be itching to get their revenge and aim to pull off a major upset by knocking the Gunners out of the Europa League. However, the visitors trail the London outfit by a massive result as they suffered a 3-1 loss in the first leg of the round of 16 tie. Martin Odegaard opened the scoring in the first half which was cancelled out by Youssef El-Arabi in the second half. However, late strikes by Gabriel and Mohamed Elneny gave a massive boost to the Gunners who were able to secure a win along with three crucial away goals in the first leg. Olympiacos have a major task at hand and will have to play their best football if they hope to advance to the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals.

ARS vs OLY Playing 11

Arsenal- Bernd Leno, Pablo Mari, David Luiz, Hector Bellerin, Kieran Tierney, Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos, Emile Smith Rowe, Martin Odegaard, Nicolas Pepe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Olympiacos- Jose Sa, Kenny Lala, Oleg Reabciuk, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Yann M'Vila, Andreas Bouchalakis, Mady Camara, Georgios Masouras, Mathieu Valbuena, Bruma, Youssef El-Arabi

ARS vs OLY Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - Bernd Leno

Defenders – Kenny Lala, Hector Bellerin, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Kieran Tierney

Midfielders - Martin Odegaard, Andreas Bouchalakis, Nicolas Pepe, Mathieu Valbuena

Strikers - Youssef El-Arabi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

ARS vs OLY Dream11 Team: Top Picks

Captain- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang or Mathieu Valbuena

Vice-Captain- Youssef El-Arabi or Martin Odegaard

ARS vs OLY Match Prediction

We expect both teams to play out a draw as Arsenal and Olympiacos are likely to cancel each other out during the course of this match.

Prediction- Arsenal 1-1 Olympiacos

Note: The above ARS vs OLY Dream11 prediction, ARS vs OLY Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ARS vs OLY Dream11 Team and ARS vs OLY Playing 11 does not guarantee a positive result.