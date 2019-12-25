The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Arsenal Announce Mikel Arteta's Coaching Team

Football News

The new head coach's staff was announced on Tuesday evening, four days after Mikel Arteta was appointed as the head coach of Arsenal.

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta will have a four-man core team coaching staff with Freddie Ljungberg named as an assistant coach. Arteta was appointed as the Arsenal head coach on December 20, with the coaching staff named on Tuesday evening. Arteta's coaching staff will comprise of Ljungberg, Albert Stuivenberg, Steve Round, Inaki Cana Pavon. 

READ: Arsenal: Mikel Arteta Clears The Air Around Ljungberg's Position At The Club

Coaching staff announced

Stuivenberg has been a coach since 1992 and was a part of Dutchman Louis Van Gaal's staff during the latter's stint at Manchester United. Stuivenberg is currently the assistant manager of the Welsh national team and will be continuing the two roles till the end of EURO 2020, after which he will solely focus on Arsenal. Round has coached Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Everton, Manchester United and England and has also been Director of Football at Aston Villa. Pavon has been appointed as the goalkeeping coach and will be coming from Brentford to work with Sal Bibbo. Pavon has previously worked in Spain and Denmark.

Upon the appointment, Arteta said, "I am delighted to have this talented group of coaches alongside me. They bring a great mix of experience and fresh thinking. Along with the talented people we have in the club already they will be key people to get us back to winning ways."

READ: Mikel Arteta: No Judgement On Positive Or Negative Events Of The Past

Ljungberg was confirmed on Monday afternoon itself during Arteta's first pre-match press conference when the Spaniard said that they had a talk and discussed the plans and the ideas, after which it was agreed that the member of the 2003/04 'Invincibles' squad will stay at the club. Ljungberg was the academy coach last season and swapped roles with Steve Bould to be the assistant to Unai Emery, the head coach. However, Emery was sacked in November after a run of poor fixtures and Ljungberg took over in charge as the interim head coach for three weeks before Arteta was appointed as the head coach.

After his last match as interim head coach, Ljungberg had said that he was asked by the club to stay but also mentioned that he would be having a conversation with Arteta regarding the same. 

READ: Antonio Rudiger: Tottenham Hotspurs' Probe Into Alleged Racist Abuse 'inconclusive'

READ: "Mo Salah Goes For Goals, While Riyad Mahrez Helps His Teammates," Says Samir Nasri

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NETZENS DECLARE MSD AS FAV CAP'N
SOURCES: CDS TO BE NAMED ON DEC 26
GUJARAT CM BATS FOR CAA
POPE FRANCIS KICKS OFF CHRISTMAS
'NRC BEING SMUGGLED INTO NPR'
TRUMP HONOURED FOR FILM APPEARANCE