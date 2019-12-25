Arsenal Announce Mikel Arteta's Coaching Team

Mikel Arteta will have a four-man core team coaching staff with Freddie Ljungberg named as an assistant coach. Arteta was appointed as the Arsenal head coach on December 20, with the coaching staff named on Tuesday evening. Arteta's coaching staff will comprise of Ljungberg, Albert Stuivenberg, Steve Round, Inaki Cana Pavon.

Mikel Arteta has named his core coaching team. — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 24, 2019

READ: Arsenal: Mikel Arteta Clears The Air Around Ljungberg's Position At The Club

Coaching staff announced

Stuivenberg has been a coach since 1992 and was a part of Dutchman Louis Van Gaal's staff during the latter's stint at Manchester United. Stuivenberg is currently the assistant manager of the Welsh national team and will be continuing the two roles till the end of EURO 2020, after which he will solely focus on Arsenal. Round has coached Middlesbrough, Newcastle, Everton, Manchester United and England and has also been Director of Football at Aston Villa. Pavon has been appointed as the goalkeeping coach and will be coming from Brentford to work with Sal Bibbo. Pavon has previously worked in Spain and Denmark.

Upon the appointment, Arteta said, "I am delighted to have this talented group of coaches alongside me. They bring a great mix of experience and fresh thinking. Along with the talented people we have in the club already they will be key people to get us back to winning ways."

eally excited to be joining @Arsenal

it's a great honour to be part of such an amazing club.

Thanks to @BrentfordFC for the last few years and good luck for the future. Thank you to @Q1QE22 and @jccambeiro for all your hard work, great to be part of your family. pic.twitter.com/bquIgpuwnI — Iñaki Caña (@inakicana) December 24, 2019

READ: Mikel Arteta: No Judgement On Positive Or Negative Events Of The Past

Ljungberg was confirmed on Monday afternoon itself during Arteta's first pre-match press conference when the Spaniard said that they had a talk and discussed the plans and the ideas, after which it was agreed that the member of the 2003/04 'Invincibles' squad will stay at the club. Ljungberg was the academy coach last season and swapped roles with Steve Bould to be the assistant to Unai Emery, the head coach. However, Emery was sacked in November after a run of poor fixtures and Ljungberg took over in charge as the interim head coach for three weeks before Arteta was appointed as the head coach.

After his last match as interim head coach, Ljungberg had said that he was asked by the club to stay but also mentioned that he would be having a conversation with Arteta regarding the same.

READ: Antonio Rudiger: Tottenham Hotspurs' Probe Into Alleged Racist Abuse 'inconclusive'

READ: "Mo Salah Goes For Goals, While Riyad Mahrez Helps His Teammates," Says Samir Nasri