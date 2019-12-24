"Mo Salah Goes For Goals, While Riyad Mahrez Helps His Teammates," Says Samir Nasri

Samir Nasri, in a recent interview, stated that Liverpool's star player Mohamed Salah is only focused on scoring goals. He added that Riyad Mahrez is a team-oriented player. The former Manchester City player went ahead and called Mahrez as the best current Arab player in the world. Nasri backed his judgement by stating that he likes the way Mahrez plays (and he is an Algerian).

It's Riyad Mahrez over Mohamed Salah for Samir Nasri

Samir Nasri's parents are French-nationalists of Algerian descent. While talking to Al Kass, he said that he would prefer to evolve alongside Mahrez. Nasri further added that Mahrez is a collective player, while Salah is an individual player. He also said that Salah only aspires to score goals. Nasri also added that he won't call Salah a selfish player, but he runs behind goals and stats.

Riyad Mahrez played a prominent role in Leicester City's Premier League glory. Salah has managed to make a name for himself globally while playing for Liverpool. Salah went on to become the player who scored the highest number of goals in a 38-game Premier League season (32). The Egyptian also got the PL golden boot award in the 2017-18 season. Mahrez carried Africa in their quest to Africa Cup of Nations glory in July.

Kevin De Bruyne on his partnership with Riyad Mahrez:



"This season we're playing really well together. Last season was difficult because I was out a lot of the time and it was difficult for me to always find my rhythm, but I think the moments we play together was really well..." pic.twitter.com/anYIu9pBNO — Man City | Superbia (@SuperbiaProeIia) December 22, 2019

Riyad Mahrez scored the 500th #PL goal this season



It’s the earliest the milestone has been reached in the competition since 2009-10 pic.twitter.com/iIGwcxFi35 — Premier League (@premierleague) December 21, 2019

