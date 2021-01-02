Arsenal Captain Aubameyang Shocked As Brother Fires Gun Next To Head During Online Chat

Arsenal skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was left visibly nervous after his brother, Willy Aubameyang, fired a gunshot next to his head during a live Instagram video call. The two brothers were on an online chat during their New Years celebrations and the Arsenal forward was in a state of disbelief after watching his brother perform a few dance moves before shooting from a pistol. Fans on social media were also quick to react over the incident, with some left in shock over Willy Aubameyang's erratic behaviour.

ALSO READ: 5 Man City Players Isolating After Contracting COVID-19

Aubameyang's brother fires gun during live IG chat

It certainly wasn't a normal New Year's Eve for many this year, as 2021 was welcomed by most people at home with very little company. Hence, Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang decided to join his brother on an Instagram live video chat to celebrate New Year with over 5,000 followers watching. However, in just a few minutes, the Gunners forward was left in an utter state of disbelief following Willy Aubameyang's antics.

ALSO READ: Soucek Scores 1st EPL Goal Of 2021 As West Ham Beats Everton

In a clip doing the rounds on social media, Willy Aubameyang is seen dancing around while chatting with his brother. However, Willy then took a drastic step in an attempt to entertain Pierre as he loaded a gun and fired a shot beside his ear. Pierre let out a nervous laugh and was then heard saying, "Strange".

Aubameyang’s brother wildin on live with a gun 💀 pic.twitter.com/ezJMXTtRr5 — Dalos (@Dalos__) December 31, 2020

Willy was then seen grimacing towards the camera and it wasn't long before he opted to fire another gunshot, this time just behind his head. A bemused Pierre looked on in shock and concern but continued to chat with his brother.

ALSO READ: Man United Beats Villa 2-1, Level On Points With Liverpool

Fans on social media were also quick to react to the video, which left many uncomfortable. On Twitter, one wrote, "I couldn’t believe what I was watching when Willy Aubameyang had the gun in his hand. I was shocked and scared”. Another added, "I'm sure Willy was drunk on celebrating New Years and was just fortunate that the gunshot missed him. Either way, it was sickening to watch." A third felt that Aubameyang's brother may have been firing a toy gun commented and said, "That looked like a cap gun at first. Not sure about the pistol in the second video though."

Arsenal and Aubameyang are yet to comment on the odd incident. The Gunners, who are currently in 13th place after 16 games, will make the trip to the Hawthorns to face West Brom on Saturday, January 2.

ALSO READ: Winless Streak Tests Resolve Of German Club Schalke

Image Credits - AP