Arsenal Coach Mikel Arteta Reveals Secret To Making Team Stronger: 'Difficult Periods...'

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has revealed how the team bounced back after a disastrous start to their Premier League campaign, having suffered three consecutive defeats. The Gunners began their season with a 2-0 away loss to a newly promoted Brentford side before suffering another 2-0 defeat to third-placed Chelsea. Arsenal then suffered a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of leaders Manchester City.

From that point onwards, Arteta's side have witnessed a remarkable turnaround as they are very much in the race to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season. As things stand in the Premier League table, the Gunners have 42 points after 23 games, just four points off fourth-placed Manchester United, who have played three games more.

Mikel Arteta reveals secret to Arsenal's comeback

While speaking in his post-game interview with the BBC, Mikel Arteta said, "Difficult periods, they destroy you or they make you stronger. They certainly made us stronger. We have a real belief in what we're doing. The players are enjoying themselves, the togetherness and the spirit that they have is tremendous. They just want to keep pushing themselves. We don't know what we're going to get. We have another game on Thursday. We'll try to win it and go game by game."

🚨 Last night we reached 600 @PremierLeague goals at Emirates Stadium!



1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ - Andrey Arshavin

2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ - Robin van Persie

3️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ - Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ - Theo Walcott

5️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ - Granit Xhaka

6️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ - Emile Smith Rowe



💯💯💯💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/6VSbWF0JKl — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 20, 2022

The Gunners will next face Wolves, another team that is in the race to fight for the UEFA Champions League spots. After 23 games, Bruno Lage's side are currently in eighth place with 37 points, five points off Arsenal and nine points off fourth-placed Manchester United, but with three games in hand.

With Brentford having defeated Arsenal in the Premier League season's opener, Arteta also analyzed how this match was different. "A different context, different players, different preparation. We are in a different stage. It was very necessary that game to get ourselves united and understand what we were analysing and don't lose our heads and start to make nervy decisions. Today, we were really good," said the Spanish coach. The Gunners defeated the Bees 2-1 thanks to a goal each from Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka in the second half.

