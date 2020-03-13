Arsenal Confirm That Mikel Arteta Has Tested Positive For Novel Coronavirus

Arsenal FC has announced that their manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for the novel Coronavirus. As per an official statement from the club, the whole team and a number of important personnel will now be placed in self-isolation.

The statement issued by the football club said, "Our London Colney training centre has been closed after head coach Mikel Arteta received a positive COVID-19 result this evening. Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff."

The Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding fixtures after Mikel Arteta tested positive for COVID-19



Statement: https://t.co/ofi5DhIQZM pic.twitter.com/RmnxRHXooz — Premier League (@premierleague) March 12, 2020

READ: Arsenal Academy's Head Of Sports Medicine Conducts Trainers' Workshop At NCA

Will be back as soon as I'm allowed: Arteta

About the diagnosis, Arteta said, "This is really disappointing but I took the test after feeling poorly. I will be at work as soon as I’m allowed.”

Additionally, the clubs Managing director Vinai Venkatesham added, "The health of our people and the wider public is our priority and that is where our focus is. Our thoughts are with Mikel who is disappointed but in good spirits. We are in active dialogue with all the relevant people to manage this situation appropriately, and we look forward to getting back to training and playing as soon as medical advice allows.”

Arsenal said in its official statement that they were now trying to trace anyone else who may have had been in close contact with Arteta. The football club in its official statement added that they would not be able to play some fixtures on their currently scheduled dates. The team also said it would update supporters who have tickets for forthcoming games with more information as soon as possible.

READ: Arsenal-City Game Called Off With Players In Self-isolation

Premier League issues statement

The Premier League also issued an official statement that read, "In light of Arsenal’s announcement tonight confirming that their first-team coach Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League will convene an emergency club meeting tomorrow morning regarding future fixtures. The Premier League will make no further comment until after that meeting. "

READ: Arsenal Players Bracing For Self-isolation As Man City Match Postponed Due To Coronavirus

READ: Manchester City V Arsenal Postponed After Marinakis' Coronavirus Admission

(Image Credit: Twitter)