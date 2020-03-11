The Debate
Arsenal Players Bracing For Self-isolation As Man City Match Postponed Due To Coronavirus

Football News

Manchester City's clash with Arsenal has been postponed over coronavirus fears. Gunners have put several players into self-isolation amid fear of an outbreak.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arsenal

Wednesday night's (Thursday IST) Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal has been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The Premier League released a statement noting the game has been postponed as 'a precautionary measure'. The league further noted that although the threat of Coronavirus in England is currently low, following consultation with the medical team, the match has been postponed in order to fully assess the situation. The match between Manchester City and Arsenal will be rearranged to the earliest possible date.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Man City postponed: Arteta Gamble Pays Off As Arsenal FA Cup Win Eases Euro Woe

Arsenal vs Man City postponed: Arsenal self-isolation?

Arsenal were knocked out from the Europa League by Greek side Olympiacos on February 28. However, since then, news broke out stating Olympiacos owner Evangelos Marinakis had contracted coronavirus. This has put the club at red alert after several players from the North London club came into direct contact with Marinakis, according to the club.

Arsenal released a statement that read 'We identified that a number of players met the Olympiakos owner immediately following the game. The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing Covid-19 at extremely low. However, we are strictly following the government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact.'

Also Read | Arsenal vs Man City postponed: Arsenal Will Have To Be 'at Their Best' To Defeat Manchester City: Mikel Arteta

Premier League coronavirus: Arsenal self-isolation - players and staff

The unspecified number of players will be in self-isolation and remain at their respective homes until the 14-day period expires. The club also announced that four Arsenal staff, who were sitting close to Evangelos Marinakis during the match will also remain in self-isolation until the 14 days are complete.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Man City postponed: Mikel Arteta 'pleased With VAR' After Overturned Decision Helps Arsenal Secure 3 Points

Premier League coronavirus update

With coronavirus spreading rapidly across Europe, increased measures have been taken around the continent. While Premier League has postponed the match between Manchester City and Arsenal, it is reported that the league has no plans of postponing other fixtures. However, European fixtures of several Premier League clubs have endured the fate of the outbreak. Chelsea's Champions League match against Bayern Munich is set to be played behind closed doors. Meanwhile, multiple Europa League matches including that of Wolves, Manchester United will also be played in an empty stadium. 

Also Read | Arsenal In Talks Over £23m Move For Feyenoord Attacking Midfielder Orkun Kokcu: Report

First Published:
COMMENT
