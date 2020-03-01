Arsenal Fans Rejoice As 'Invincibles' Crown Remains Intact After Liverpool's Loss

Arsenal fans celebrated after the club's 16-year-old record unbeaten or 'invincible' record remained intact after fellow Londoners Watford defeated Liverpool 3-0 to register the Merseyside club's first loss of the season.

READ: Invincible No More: Liverpool Loses For 1st Time In EPL

Arsenal fans find small joys

Two goals from Ismaila Sarr, and one from Troy Deeney ensured that Liverpool's unbeaten run was halted at 44 matches, five short of Arsenal's unbeaten run of 49 matches, which is the longest unbeaten in the top-flight English football.

Arsenal stayed unbeaten between May 2003 and October 2005, a run that went on for 49 matches. It began with a 6-1 win over Southampton in May 2003 and it continued throughout the 2003-04 season as the Gunners won the league title as Invincibles. The run ended at Old Trafford after Manchester United won the match in a controversial manner. Ruud van Nistelrooy scored a penalty after Wayne Rooney dived and the Englishman then doubled the lead.

Liverpool are the first team in the last 15 seasons to come so close to matching Arsenal's record. However, they fell short on Saturday night.

READ: Ugly Face Of Bayern Munich Says 'ashamed' Rummenigge Over Hoffenheim Banner

In no time Arsenal fans started celebrating the loss and made sure that their former manager, Arsene Wenger got some credit for the win.

Congratulations on a formidable unbeaten run, @LFC 👏 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 29, 2020

IS YOURS GOLD? pic.twitter.com/n9CdOlx0lE — Not a football account (@1886_blog) February 29, 2020

FT Watford 3 - 0 Liverpool



Arsenal fans realizing the still hold the record as the only team who won the league unbeaten #WATLIV pic.twitter.com/pCM4cJkMKB — Uncle Fahad👨🏽‍✈️ (@fahadyd1) February 29, 2020

Sold Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool just so he’d have a shocker in midfield against Watford 2 years later to end Liverpool’s run and help Arsenal retain their 49 unbeaten record.



Arsene Wenger, he’s done it again. pic.twitter.com/vcCSkGaHxz — 𝐒𝐉𝐑✍🏼 (@AfcSxm) February 29, 2020

I see rival fans trying to Downplay Arsenal's #Invincibles season by saying Arsenal should go and Win the UCL and that they have won the league 20 or 19 times



Please do you have it in gold????? #COYGpic.twitter.com/HocDNcLypq — Ebuka Means Great™ (@EbukaMeansGreat) March 1, 2020

Arsenal official account tweeted “phew” yesterday a single word tweet and got more RTs, almost 100k, in less than 20 hours than Liverpool when they posted about winning the UCL, Man Utd and Spurs when they announced their record signings in the summer lmaooo — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) March 1, 2020

Liverpool fans were putting Firmino instead of Bergkamp in their combined XIs, they totally deserved this. — ً (@chiefdouzi) March 1, 2020

They never learn. There can only be one invincible. pic.twitter.com/NMkbWTUZHk — WelBeast (@WelBeast) February 29, 2020

All the Invincible Premier League managers gathered at one table pic.twitter.com/oYJ83Nj5b9 — Arsenal TSN (@ArsenalTSN) March 1, 2020

All the Invincible Premier League managers gathered at one table pic.twitter.com/oYJ83Nj5b9 — Arsenal TSN (@ArsenalTSN) March 1, 2020

Yesterday proved just how difficult it is to go through the entire league season without losing. 1 slip over the space of 38 games and it could be over. Not only did Arsène Wenger publicly claim that his side was good enough to do it, he was proven right. My manager. pic.twitter.com/lMEo3YmMgK — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) March 1, 2020

Arsene Wenger standing at the bar with all the other managers that have gone a season unbeaten. #Invincibles pic.twitter.com/3Eox6inu33 — AFC GLEN (@AFC_GLEN) March 1, 2020

Arsène Wenger 🎤



"My son, a time will come when i will send you to Everton for a mission "



The time is now @alexiwobi 👀.Finish the business.#EVEMUN pic.twitter.com/KxseWnNbi4 — 𝙲𝚈𝙼𝙾𝙷™ 🌬 ❁ (@ProfCymOhAFC) March 1, 2020

I believe the target of anything in life should be to do it so well that it becomes an art. Arsene Wenger pic.twitter.com/nAxwalNJFm — Layth (@laythy29) March 1, 2020

Every season they belittle his achievement yet every season they still aim to repeat it and fail.



Only one Arsene Wenger

Only one Arsenal ❣ pic.twitter.com/fGxxwefAKK — Fred (@Sirblac15246038) March 1, 2020

READ: FIFA President Gianni Infantino Says 'wrong' Only Men Deciding Laws Of Soccer

READ: Ugly Face Of Bayern Munich Says 'ashamed' Rummenigge Over Hoffenheim Banner