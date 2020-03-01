The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Arsenal Fans Rejoice As 'Invincibles' Crown Remains Intact After Liverpool's Loss

Football News

The Merseyside club lost to Watford 3-0 to register their first loss in 422 days. The loss also ended their 44 match unbeaten run in the Premier League

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Arsenal

Arsenal fans celebrated after the club's 16-year-old record unbeaten or 'invincible' record remained intact after fellow Londoners Watford defeated Liverpool 3-0 to register the Merseyside club's first loss of the season. 

READ: Invincible No More: Liverpool Loses For 1st Time In EPL

Arsenal fans find small joys

Two goals from Ismaila Sarr, and one from Troy Deeney ensured that Liverpool's unbeaten run was halted at 44 matches, five short of Arsenal's unbeaten run of 49 matches, which is the longest unbeaten in the top-flight English football. 

Arsenal stayed unbeaten between May 2003 and October 2005, a run that went on for 49 matches. It began with a 6-1 win over Southampton in May 2003 and it continued throughout the 2003-04 season as the Gunners won the league title as Invincibles. The run ended at Old Trafford after Manchester United won the match in a controversial manner. Ruud van Nistelrooy scored a penalty after Wayne Rooney dived and the Englishman then doubled the lead.

Liverpool are the first team in the last 15 seasons to come so close to matching Arsenal's record. However, they fell short on Saturday night.

READ: Ugly Face Of Bayern Munich Says 'ashamed' Rummenigge Over Hoffenheim Banner

In no time Arsenal fans started celebrating the loss and made sure that their former manager, Arsene Wenger got some credit for the win. 

 

READ: FIFA President Gianni Infantino Says 'wrong' Only Men Deciding Laws Of Soccer

READ: Ugly Face Of Bayern Munich Says 'ashamed' Rummenigge Over Hoffenheim Banner

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
OWAISI TARGETS PM MODI'S SILENCE
FADNAVIS LAUDS RASHMI THACKERAY
YAMI GAUTAM'S CLARIFICATION
SHAFALI'S INNOVATIVE SHOT
IVANKA TRUMP'S REPLY TO NETIZENS
RICKSHAW PULLER'S KIN UNTRACEABLE