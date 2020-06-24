Arsenal Fans Trolled For Celebrating Maupay Penalty Miss As New Rivalry Draws Mockery

A section of Arsenal fans trolling the Neal Maupay penalty miss against Leicester was mocked for the level the club’s supporters seem to have stooped to. Arsenal fans were celebrating after the Neal Maupay penalty miss against Leicester City this week. The 23-year old Brighton striker missed the spot-kick for his club with Kasper Schmeichel pulling off a save to rescue a point for the Foxes.

Also Read: Maupay's Late Winner Gives Brighton 2-1 Win Over Arsenal

Arsenal fans develop rivalry with Brighton and Neal Maupay: Brighton vs Arsenal highlights

As I already said, I'm sorry about what happened to Bernd Leno, I never meant to hurt him. I wish him a speedy recovery 🙏🏼 — Neal Maupay (@nealmaupay18) June 20, 2020

Neal Maupay drew criticism from Arsenal supporters after the Seagulls faced Arsenal last week. Neal Maupay scored the winner against Arsenal, playing a starring role in Brighton’s 2-1 victory over the Gunners. Arsenal supporters seem to have developed a rivalry with Neal Maupay after the striker accidentally played a part in the Bernd Leno injury.

Also Read: Maupay Lands Double Blow On Angry Arsenal For Brighton

The Arsenal goalkeeper had to be stretchered off the field after picking up a nasty knock following a collision with Neal Maupay. The Brighton vs Arsenal highlights showed the collision, with Bernd Leno even seeing shouting at Maupay as he was stretchered off. The Brighton vs Arsenal highlights also features Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi losing his cool at Neal Maupay after the game ended. The Brighton vs Arsenal highlights reel showed Matteo Guendouzi grabbing Neal Maupay by the throat. Reports later revealed that the Arsenal midfielder had allegedly sledged the Brighton forward about his wages.

Neal Maupay further enraged the Arsenal fans during his post-match interview. The Brighton vs Arsenal highlights reel showed the Maupay interview in which the Seagulls star referred to the Premier League results of the week and said Arsenal "got what they deserved". He also said that Arsenal players "need to learn some humility".

Also Read: Martinelli Adds To Arsenal's Injury Woes

Arsenal fans trolled after celebrating Neal Maupay penalty miss

Arsenal fans developed a new grudge against Neal Maupay this week. A section of Arsenal fans was seen celebrating the Neal Maupay penalty miss against Leicester on Twitter. Post the Neal Maupay penalty miss, an account shared a picture of Matteo Guendouzi hugging Leno, with the caption "Maupay missed a penalty". Another fan noted that it was lovely that the news of the Bernd Leno injury not being series was quickly followed by the Neal Maupay penalty miss.

Also Read: Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi Faces three-match Ban For Choking Maupay In Brighton Defeat

Fans of other Premier League clubs were quick to troll the Arsenal supporters celebrating the Neal Maupay penalty miss. Several of them pointed out the underwhelming nature of the budding rivalry between Brighton and Arsenal. Others trolled Arsenal fans that the Neal Maupay penalty miss was the most exciting thing to happen to them post lockdown.

Image Courtesy: instagram/officialbhafc