Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi Faces three-match Ban For Choking Maupay In Brighton Defeat

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi could potentially face a three-match ban by the FA following his bust-up with Brighton & Hove Albion's weekend hero Neal Maupay after the Gunners lost 2-1 at the Amex this past weekend. Arsenal stars were furious with Neal Maupay after the Brighton vs Arsenal Premier League clash on Saturday and Matteo Guendouzi appeared to grab the Seagulls star by the neck and hurl him into the ground soon after the full-time whistle. The Gunners endured their second defeat since the restart of football in England leaving them in 10th place on the Premier League table.

Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi facing three-match ban for choke on Neal Maupay

Tempers flared among players at the final whistle following the Brighton vs Arsenal clash on Wednesday. Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi was visibly frustrated with Neal Maupay after the 23-year-old clashed with Bernd Leno in the first half, leading to the Gunners goalkeeper leaving the pitch on a stretcher. Ironically, Maupay netted the match-winner which then led to Matteo Guendouzi grabbing the Brighton star by the neck and shoving him into the ground after the game. A number of Arsenal stars also exchanged words with the pantomime villain but Matteo Guendouzi is now walking a tightrope for his actions.

Arsenal blow as Matteo Guendouzi faces retrospective three-match ban for throttling Brighton striker Neal Maupay. Now the FA will wait to receive referee Martin Atkinson’s report, because he did not take any action for what would appear to be a clear red-card offence pic.twitter.com/GvSMIWwvun — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) June 22, 2020

According to reports from The Mirror, Matteo Guendouzi is facing a retrospective three-match ban by the FA for his 'choking' of Neal Maupay. The FA are waiting on the report from match official Martin Atkinson before deciding on whether to take action against the 'violent conduct'. Atkinson did not book Guendouzi for what appeared to be a red card offence but reports also claim that Matteo Guendouzi could face charges by the FA if the incident is not included in Atkinson's report, which could lead to a fine and a suspension for the Arsenal star.

Premier League table: Neal Maupay Arsenal rant

The Neal Maupay Arsenal rant at the end of the game also grabbed headlines as the French forward slammed the Arsenal team and urged Matteo Guendouzi to 'learn some humility'. Maupay revealed that Guendouzi was constantly running his mouth when Arsenal were in front but 'they got what they deserved' in the second half. Maupay also added that he apologised to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta at half-time for his unfortunate clash with Bernd Leno.

The three points for Brighton lifted the Seagulls up to 15th on the Premier League table, five points clear of the drop zone. However, it was misery for Mikel Arteta, whose Arsenal side slumped to 10th on the Premier League table. Arsenal have lost both of their league games since the restart of the season and have a tough job over the next few weeks in a bid to qualify for European football next season. They are also left facing another crisis, with Pablo Mari and Granit Xhaka picking up injuries against Man City, David Luiz suspended, and Bernd Leno picking up an injury during the loss to Brighton.

Image Credits - AP