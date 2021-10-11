Arsenal Lurk Around As Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Looks To Leave Liverpool For 'game Time'

English footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Liverpool in 2017 after a transfer from fellow Premier League club Arsenal. In his fifth season with Liverpool, the 28-year-old central midfielder has played 109 games for the club, while scoring on 14 occasions.

Oxlade-Chamberlain started the 2021-22 season by playing Liverpool’s first game against Norwich City, having enjoyed an impressive pre-season, hoping to get his career at Liverpool back on track.

However, he has struggled for game time since then and has only played as a substitute in the Champions League matches as well as in the Carabao Cup. It is now being said that Oxlade-Chamberlain fears he might have to quit Liverpool in order to earn some game time for him.

As reported by Mirror, Ox’s previous club, Arsenal are keen on getting the footballer back into the team as they look to strengthen their squad. He was a popular player while playing at the Emirates, as he appeared in 198 matches for Arsenal and scored 20 goals and assisted 32.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain plays at his best while playing regularly

Oxlade-Chamberlain moved to Anfield in 2018 after rejecting the chance to stay at Arsenal and took the safe option by joining Liverpool to play under Jurgen Klopp. However, Liverpool refused to let go of the footballer despite interest from other teams. The Reds boss said that the 28-year-old player has big potential and is capable of scoring goals from the midfield.

A good player when he plays regularly, there are now fears he may have to leave the Anfield-based outfit in order to get more games.

As the January transfer window approaches, Oxlade-Chamberlain will not be short of suitors. As reported by Mirror, the footballer previously spoke about his decision to leave Arsenal and said, "I wouldn’t say I wanted to leave Arsenal because I didn’t believe we could win. I just didn’t believe I was going to be able to play where I wanted to play and that was it. Me winning the Champions League was obviously a dream come true and a massive bonus but I didn’t feel like ‘Ah, I told you so’ [at Arsenal]."

