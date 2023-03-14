Arsenal Players Celebrate Win Against Fulham With Clock Showing 1:55 Pm, Here's Why

Arsenal triumphed over Fulham with a 3-0 victory, which helped them to widen the gap between them and Manchester City to five points in the Premier League standings. The team celebrated their win by posing with a clock that resembled the iconic Clock End clock from their previous stadium, Highbury. However, the time on the clock was incorrect, showing 1:55 pm instead of the actual kick-off time of 2:00 pm.

Fans speculate that the clock was a part of manager Mikel Arteta's pre-match motivational message, which he is known for doing before every game. They believe that the positioning of the clock's hour and minute hands, at 11 and 2, was a reference to the 11 remaining matches in the season, with Arsenal potentially winning the title with just two games left. Arsenal are currently placed at the top of the points table with 21 wins in 27 matches.

If Arsenal defeats Crystal Palace next weekend, fans expect to see the clock again with one hand pointing to 10, signaling the countdown to the potential matchday when Arsenal can clinch the league title. After the Crystal Palace game, Arsenal are scheduled to lock horns against Leeds United on April 1.

The Gunners had no issues in getting past their London opponents as they blanked the Cottagers 3-0 to restore their 5-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

"Really happy, it’s a really tough place to come against a well-organised team. I think we dominated the game, we created so many chances, we kept a clean sheet – which was really important. And we won the game in a convincing way so I’m very happy."

Gabriel Jesus returns for Arsenal

There was further good news for Arsenal, with Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus coming off the bench in the 77th minute. This was his first appearance since undergoing surgery on December 6. He had suffered an injury during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.

"The first step today. We didn't know if it was the right game today. He said to me a few days ago 'I'm still missing something.' Yesterday I looked in his eyes and he said 'I'm ready.' I said 'OK.'

"So then we had the opportunity to throw him in. It's that first step to give him the big boost. He looks free, he looks ready and straight away he generated those two big chances. It's great to have him back."

Image: Twitter

