Arsenal Reaches A Step Forward To Acquire Services Of Major Chelsea Star Kai Havertz

Why you’re reading this: Kai Havertz has been hitting the headlines recently as the Chelsea star has been linked to various clubs. The new Stamford Bridge manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has been very open about rebuilding his squad after Chelsea displayed a very poor performance in all competitions in the 2022-23 season. In order to fix the squad, the Argentine manager is ready to sell many players in order to create space for the players he wants to sign.

Which club could Kai Havertz join?

According to the reports, the German forward might leave Chelsea this summer after spending three years with the English club and having difficulty performing at a high level. The 24-year-old, who was recruited from Bayer Leverkusen as a top prospect, is renowned for the Champions League goal he scored against Manchester City in 2021. Despite this, Havertz and Chelsea could feel like they missed out on something.

Kai Havertz's transfer to Arsenal from Chelsea is about to be finalised, and it is anticipated to take place by the next week. Havertz has emerged as one of Arsenal's key targets in recent weeks, and both Edu and Mikel Arteta have been aggressively chasing the youngster.

According to rumours, the agreement will probably be completed after the international break next week. Arsenal is also reportedly ready to pay Chelsea at least £68 million to pick up Havertz's services.

Chelsea is looking to balance their financial books, and Havertz is one such asset who can generate a substantial transfer fee without significantly impacting their squad. Mauricio Pochettino, the incoming Chelsea manager, has reportedly approved the decision to let Havertz leave, and the player is expected to join his new team soon.

How did Kai Havertz perform last season?

Havertz recorded 7 goals and 1 assist in 35 Premier League games; in the UEFA Champions League, the player scored 2 goals in 10 games. The player can be an asset if he fits in with Arteta’s tactics. This surprising deal may delight Arsenal supporters as the team continues to bolster itself by signing players from league rivals.