Arsenal Star Mesut Ozil Launches Streetwear Clothing Brand And Models New Gear

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil launched his own clothing brand as the ex-Germany international looks to venture in other avenues after being axed from Arsenal’s squad. Ozil has been on a long exile after the Gunners chief Mikel Arteta left him out of Arsenal’s Premier League squad of the season. He has also been excluded from Arsenal’s Europa League squad for their upcoming campaign.

Excited to announce the launch of @M10Streetwear, a contemporary brand producing relaxed & stylish clothing designed for everyday wear. 🙌🏼👕 I'm really happy to finally share this personal project with you all. 💥 pic.twitter.com/UhfFdzab5k — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) November 12, 2020

After the omission, it does not look like the Arsenal midfielder will make an appearance again anytime soon. With free time to spare, Ozil seems to have turned his attention away from the pitch as a personal leisurewear brand seems to be Ozil’s next big project.

Ozil took to the social media platform Instagram to share the news about the same. He shared his excitement about announcing the launch of 'M10 Streetwear'. He speaks on how his contemporary brand is all about producing relaxed & stylish clothing designed for everyday wear.

Ozil contract denial leads to M10 Streetwear launch: All you need to know

Ozil’s M10 Streetwear brand sells various items from T-shirts, hoodies to caps and various other day-to-day accessories. It also includes waist-bags, phone cases as well as backpacks. There are also caps available, bearing the company's design logo and the player's own name.

We're excited to announce the launch of M10 Streetwear, a contemporary brand producing relaxed, comfortable and stylish clothing designed for everyday wear. #M10Streetwear #CrossingCultures #RootedInMovement pic.twitter.com/SMxLcvkYio — M10 Streetwear (@M10Streetwear) November 12, 2020

Ozil transfer on the cards despite Arsenal's struggles without him?

In Ozil’s absence, Arteta’s Arsenal have really struggled to find form this season. Currently placed at 7th on the Premier League table, Arsenal has been inconsistent in terms of on-field performance. With club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failing to find his scoring boots, the Gunners have failed to score goals.

The dry goal spell does not work well for the London club as fixtures are coming thick and fast as soon as the international break ends. The break can also act as a blessing in disguise for Arteta who can sit can and rework all the mistakes to bring Arsenal back to winning ways.

Amid the pandemic, the 32-year-old has sought out to help others across the world. Ozil was in recent news after the ex-Germany international decided to help out Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus. Jerry Quy, the guy responsible for Gunnersaurus, was shown the door lasts month as a cost-cutting measure by the club. However, Ozil pledged to cover his wages as he was called back at the club.

Image Credits- Mesut Ozil/Twitter