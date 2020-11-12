Sunil Chhetri confesses 'life Inside The Bio-bubble Isn't Easy But Needed' Ahead Of ISL

The captain of the Indian Football team Sunil Chhetri on Thursday said that staying inside a bio-bubble "isn't easy" but that is not stopping him from gearing up for the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) that gets underway next Friday.

The seventh edition of the tournament will get underway on November 20 when two-time finalists Kerala Blasters locks horns against the defending champions, ATK-Mohun Bagan, at the GMC Stadium Bambolim.

'It isn't easy but...': Sunil Chhetri

"I hope everyone is safe and healthy. This is our third week inside the bio-bubble and I must confess it isn't easy but, of course, needed," said the Bengaluru FC striker in a video posted on his official Twitter handle. "We are doing double time session and we are trying our best as a team to be as fit as possible before the tournament starts," he added "It's just 10 days left and I am pretty sure all of you are waiting for the ISL as I am and the whole team is," Chhetri further said.

A quick catch up and a couple of personal recommendations! pic.twitter.com/Wa9OLTNHqF — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) November 12, 2020

ISL 2020/21

This year's tournament will be played behind closed doors at three venues - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda; GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim; and Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

ATK are the defending champions. They are the most successful team of this competition with three title wins in 2014, 2016, and, 2019-20 editions respectively.

Meanwhile, ATK, who had defeated Chennaiyin FC for their record third title have merged with the famous as well as legendary I-League club FC Mohun Bagan and therefore, the club will now be known as ATK Mohun Bagan. The collaboration had taken place in July this year.

The league matches will take place from November to February while the schedule for the knockout matches (semi-finals & final) has not been announced.

Bengaluru FC in ISL 2020/21

The 2018-19 winners will kickstart their campaign when they lock horns with FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday, November 22.

READ: ISL 2020/21: Kerala Blasters To Face ATK-Mohun Bagan In The Curtain-raiser On November 20