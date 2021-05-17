Arsenal To Oust David Luiz, Willian As Mikel Arteta Plans Gunners Rebuild

Arsenal are expected to make major changes in the squad as head coach Mikel Arteta aims for a major rebuild ahead of the upcoming season. The Spanish tactician is expected to have some of his seasoned campaigners leave the club with Willian reported to part ways with the Premier League side at the end of the campaign. The Brazilian winger who joined the Gunners on a three-year contract earlier last year is expected to leave the Emirates after having a poor run in his debut season.

After David Luiz, also Willian is expected to leave Arsenal this summer. ⚪️🔴 #AFC



There’s interest from European clubs and from MLS - Inter Miami wanted him last summer. Arsenal are waiting for official bids. 🇧🇷 #Willian #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2021

David Luiz transfer news: Another Brazilian to leave the Emirates?

According to various reports, David Luiz, who has been a close confidant of Willian and knows the winger since they were kids, is set to follow the footsteps of his fellow countryman in leaving Arsenal at the end of this season. David Luiz left Chelsea to make the switch in an £8million during the summer of 2019. Since then the defender has been with the Gunners and was also given a contract extension last year.

The 34-year-old expected to use his experience and help out the youngsters on the training ground. However, the Brazilian has failed to live up to the expectations with Gabriel Magahales, Rob Holding and Pablo Mari being Arteta’s first-choice centre-backs. Luiz has not been a regular starter for the Gunners since April and is currently sidelined due to a hamstring injury. With the defender's contract ending at the end of the season, Luiz is understood to have played his last game for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta to make major changes and rebuild the Gunners?

Willian and David Luiz are now all set to leave the Emirates stadium with the Brazilian duo reportedly gathering interest from clubs from around various continents. While teams from the United Arab Emirates and the MLS have shown a liking for the duo, European teams from Portugal are also reportedly linked with a move for the pair.

Apart from Luiz and Willian, the Gunners are also rumoured to part ways with the likes of Granit Xhaka, Bernd Leno, and Hector Bellerin. Arsenal transfer news latest has also linked former Gunners midfielder, Aaron Ramsey, with a potential return to the London outfit with the Welshman 'available' to make a return as Juventus look to cut him loose. The upcoming summer transfer window will be extremely crucial for the Gunners as they look to make major changes and prepare to compete for European football and the Premier League title next season onwards.

When does 2021 transfer window start?

The highly awaited summer transfer window is all set to open on June 9 as the Premier League clubs aim to register the new arrivals for the upcoming season. The summer transfer window is expected to go on for 12 weeks and will end on August 31. With a major rebuild on the cards for Arsenal, it will be interesting to check out how the Gunners aim to get back to their best by signing stars next season.