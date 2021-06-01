Arsenal Transfer News: Ajax Goalkeeper Onana Set To Sign For Gunners After Legal Result

Ajax star Andre Onana has been linked with a move to the Premier League with Ajax transfer news revealing Arsenal's interest in acquiring the services of the shot-stopper. The 25-year-old goalkeeper has been a transfer target for the Gunners for over two years with the North London outfit reportedly willing to sign him as Emiliano Martinez’s replacement. With Arsenal's first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno expected to leave the Gunners in the upcoming summer transfer window, the London side is back in the race and is aiming to reignite interest in the Andre Onana Arsenal transfer.

According to @NOS, Onana is on the verge of joining Arsenal. The transfer fee will depend on the outcome of Onana’s legal battle regarding the doping case, which will take place tomorrow.



Should the punishment be reduced with a few months, Ajax could still receive around €9M. pic.twitter.com/SSrXFD60Y3 — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) June 1, 2021

Arsenal transfer news: Andre Onana ban won't stop Gunners from signing Ajax star

The Ajax goalkeeper has been forced to stay away from participating in domestic club and international football for over a year with UEFA banning him on February 5, 2021. He was suspended by Europe's top governing body from taking part in any professional football activities after failing a doping test in October 2020. The 25-year-old goalkeeper was reported to have consumed "Furosemide" with the Ajax club claiming that the player took it "unwillingly" after feeling unwell, citing the consumption as "a result of human mistake."

The Ajax star's appeal against UEFA's decision is still being disputed in court with the player currently not allowed to play for any club or national team until February 5, 2022. However, Onana's lawyers are positive that the ban could be reduced by four months and Onana will have to serve an eight-month ban for the incident.

Gunners await verdict before signing shot-stopper

The verdict on Andre Onana's appeal against the doping ban is set to be heard on June 2 with Onana Arsenal transfer expected to be back on the cards if the player's appeal is granted and he is allowed back on the field after eight months. A reduced ban would see the former FC Barcelona goalkeeper available to play from October 2021 as the Gunners look to sign the 25-year-old goalkeeper from Ajax.

According to football transfer rumours, Ajax have put a marginal £12m price tag on Onana only if the player's appeal is successful with the Dutch team looking to recoup some money by selling the shot-stopper before seeing him leave on a free transfer in 2022. Arsenal on the other hand are looking to pay in the region of around £7m for him. Irrespective of the transfer fee, a deal for the 25-year-old Ajax goalkeeper under £15m could prove to be a bargain for the Gunners in the summer.