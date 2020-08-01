Arsenal Vs Chelsea Prediction, Live Stream, H2h, FA Cup Final Live

The FA Cup final 2020 is scheduled to be hosted on Saturday at the Wembley Stadium. In a London derby final, Arsenal take on Chelsea in an all-important clash which will see one of the clubs pick up silverware at the end of the match. Here is our Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction, Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream information, Arsenal vs Chelsea h2h record and FA Cup final preview.

Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream details and match preview

The FA Cup final 2020 proves to be a closely fought matchup, with the two most successful FA Cup teams since the turn of the century taking on each other in the final. Arsenal come into the game after defeating Manchester City in the semi-finals 2-0 and will be looking to win the FA Cup final 2020 to secure European football next season. Chelsea, on the other hand, defeated Manchester United 3-1 in their last FA Cup game. Frank Lampard will be looking to get his first trophy as Chelsea boss on Saturday, having led the club to a top-four finish in the league.

The Blues booked a place in the #HeadsUpFACupFinal for the 14th time with a deserved victory over Manchester United at Wembley! 👏 pic.twitter.com/Wc097ulV53 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 31, 2020

Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream: FA Cup final live details

Game: Arsenal vs Chelsea

Arsenal vs Chelsea Date and time: Saturday, August 1, 10 PM IST

Saturday, August 1, 10 PM IST Venue: Wembley Stadium

Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream details

Fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea FA Cup live telecast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3. Viewers looking to watch the Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream can do so on the Sony LIV app. Fans can also follow the FA Cup final 2020 on FanCode by Dream Sports. The Twitter handles of both Chelsea and Arsenal will be providing updates through the course of the final.

Arsenal vs Chelsea h2h record

Chelsea are ahead when it comes to the Arsenal vs Chelsea h2h record according to FC Tables. Out of the 61 Arsenal vs Chelsea h2h clashes that have taken place in the past, Chelsea have won 23 games. Nineteen Arsenal vs Chelsea h2h clashes have been won by Arsenal, while 19 Arsenal vs Chelsea h2h matches have ended in a draw.

Arsenal vs Chelsea live stream: Arsenal vs Chelsea injury and team news

Arsenal: The Gunners have a long injury list to deal with. Defender Shkodran Mustafi is the latest player added to the list. Gabriel Martinelli, Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari are all injured, with first-choice goalkeeper Bernd Leno not fit as well.

Chelsea: Chelsea have fewer injury problems to deal with, as only Billy Gilmour is out with a long-term injury. However, Lampard confirmed that Ruben Loftus-Cheek will miss the FA Cup final 2020 as well, while Willian is back in contention. Star midfielder N'Golo Kante is doubtful as well, having not featured since he injured himself earlier in the season.

Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction: Probable playing 11

Arsenal: Martinez; Holding, Luiz, Tierney; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang

Martinez; Holding, Luiz, Tierney; Bellerin, Ceballos, Xhaka, Saka; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang Chelsea: Caballero; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Alonso; Jorginho, Kovacic, Mount; Willian, Pulisic, Giroud

FA Cup final live: Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction

According to our Arsenal vs Chelsea prediction, Chelsea are favourites to win the game.

Image Courtesy: instagram/chelseafc, instagram/arsenal