Arsenal Vs Manchester United Live Stream: How To Watch PL Game In India, UK & US?

Arsenal are all set to take on Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. The Gunners have not lost a single match in their last three home encounters against the Red Devils. While Arsenal are ranked No. 5 in the Premier League points table, United are placed a rank below at No. 6. Arsenal has won 18 out of the 32 matches they have played so far. United, on the other hand, have won just 15 games out of the 33 they have played in the season.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: How to watch the PL game in India?

The Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United will be live broadcast in India on Star Sports Network. Fans can tune in to Star Sports 3 to watch the match live in India. For online audiences, the match will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match will also be live-streamed on Jio TV, where fans can watch for free if they have a subscription to Jio mobile network. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. IST.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: How to watch the PL game in the UK?

Football enthusiasts in the United Kingdom can watch the live broadcast of the match between Arsenal and Manchester United on Sky Sports. The match will also be live-streamed for online audiences in the UK on the SkyGO app. Fans can also tune in to BT Sport 1 to watch the live coverage of the match. The PL match is scheduled to commence live at 12.30 p.m. BST.

Arsenal vs Manchester United: How to watch the PL game in the US?

The NBC Sports Network is available to fans in the United States who want to watch the live broadcast of the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester United. FuboTV will be providing live streaming of the match for online viewers in the country. Sling TV will also provide live streaming coverage of the match to audiences in the US. The live coverage of the Premier League match in the US will begin at 7.30 a.m. EDT.

Image: AP

