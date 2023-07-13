Arsenal vs Nurnberg live streaming: How to watch pre-season friendly in India, UK and US

As the 2023-24 season is edging closer, teams have already started their pre-season. Keeping in mind the difficulties of the next season, Arsenal will also be involved in a series of pre-season matches this time. The Gunners already announced Kai Havertz as their first summer signing, while a couple of players will also pledge their allegiance to them. The club finished second in the Premier League last season and is expected to mount a title challenge next term.

Arsenal lost the title race to Manchester City in the final leg last season

The Gunners will hope to have a turnaround in the upcoming campaign

Arsenal will also participate in the Champions League

Arsenal vs Nurnberg TV channel and live streaming details

When is the Arsenal vs Nurnberg pre-season friendly match?

The pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Nurnberg will be played on July 13.

Where will Arsenal vs Nurnberg pre-season friendly match be played?

The pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Nurnberg will be played at Max-Morlock-Stadion in Germany. The match will start at 10:30 AM IST.

How to watch Arsenal vs Nurnberg pre-season friendly match in India?

The pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Nurnberg will not have any live telecast in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Nurnberg pre-season friendly match in India?

The live streaming of the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Nurnberg will be available on the Arsenal website and the official app. Fans are required to buy a pass for the game. The match will start at 10:30 AM IST on Thursday.

How to watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Nurnberg pre-season friendly match in the UK?

The match will not be televised on UK soil also. However, fans can use the option on Arsenal's website and app to buy a pass for this match. The match will start at 6 PM BST.

How to watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Nurnberg pre-season friendly match in the USA?

The match between Arsenal and Nurnberg will not have a live telecast in the USA. Fans can buy a match pass to enjoy the game on Arsenal's official website and app. The match will start at 1:00 PM EST.