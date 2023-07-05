Arsenal Reach Agreement To Make 24-year-old The Most Expensive English Player In History

Arsenal had a decent season last year, finishing second in the Premier League and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League in the forthcoming campaign. However, they could have had a better season if they had stayed consistent in the second half of the season in the Premier League. The Gunners had an 8-point lead over the current Premier League Champions, Manchester City, who clutched the EPL title due to many defensive mistakes from Arsenal. As the new season starts soon, the Gunners have made one of the best signings in the English League this season.

3 things you need to know

Declan Rice has announced his move to Arsenal

Declan Rice was West Ham's captain

Declan Rice won the UEFA Conference League with West Ham last season

:Also Read: SAFF Championship 2023: India Look To Brush Aside Kuwait As They Eye Their 9th Title

Declan Rice has reached an agreement with Arsenal and West Ham United for €105 million

Rice was one of the main targets for Mikel Arteta’s side after they made their third offer for the player during a bidding race with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who gave up on the defensive midfielder as they did not want to pay more than €90 million. However, on the other side, Arsenal wanted to strengthen their defence and made a €105 million deal (inclusive of add-ons) to sign one of the best and most promising English stars from the top division.

Also Read: Video Of Cristiano Ronaldo Dancing During A Gym Session Takes Over The Internet | WATCH

How is Arsenal going to pay West Ham?

Arsenal is likely to pay the guaranteed share of the cost in three installments over the following 24 months, according to English publications. The Gunners appeared to be inclined to distribute the same payments over a longer term of five years. However, they agreed to West Ham's terms in order to capture their highest target for the summer. Declan Rice becomes Arsenal's most expensive signing ever, surpassing Nicolas Pepe's €72 million deal in 2019 which did not turn out to be a good signing for Arsenal.

Rice is now the most valuable English player ever, surpassing Manchester City's Jack Grealish, who signed for the citizens in 2021 after having a successful season with Aston Villa and becoming the first £100 million+ transaction in the history of the Premier League.