Arsenal Vs Tottenham: Gunners Run Riot In First Half; Score 3 Goals Against Arch-rivals

Arsenal took a 3-0 lead in the first half against Tottenham with Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka all finding the back of the net.

Arsenal vs Tottenham

Image: Twitter@Premier League


Even though Arsenal has had a bad start to the Premier League campaign, they set the record straight when they faced North London Derby rivals Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium on September 26. 

The Gunners took a 3-0 lead in the first half with Emile Smith Rowe, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bukayo Saka all finding the back of the net. Tottenham seemed to have no response as they were outplayed in all departments.

Arsenal vs Tottenham first half review: Gunners run riot

Arsenal had a complete first-half display as they dominated Tottenham in all aspects of the match. Not only did they get their three goals, but also had more possession and shots on target. Arsenal had 56% possession as compared to Spurs' 44%, and had four shots on target as compared to just one shot on target.

Emile Smith Rowe opened the scoring for the Gunners in the 12th minute with a low cross assist from Bukayo Saka. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang then made it 2-0 in the 27th minute with an assist from Smith Rowe. Saka then made it 3-0 in the 34th minute to send Arsenal fans into ecstasy. The 20-year old midfielder skipped past several challenges from Tottenham midfielders before he slotted the ball past Hugo Lloris.

Premier League live standings update: Arsenal ahead of Tottenham

As things stand, Arsenal will move ahead of North London rivals Tottenham Hotspurs in the Premier League standings on goal difference. A three-goal win for the Gunners would take their goal difference to -4 as compared to Spurs' -6. After a slow start to the season, Arsenal fans will rejoice the fact that after six games, their North London rivals would be behind them in the Premier League standings.

