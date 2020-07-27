Arsenal’s David Luiz Sets Unwanted Record Of Conceding Five Penalties In A PL Season

Arsenal defender David Luiz ended a torrid debut Premier League season with the Gunners as he broke an unwanted record of conceding five penalties during the campaign. The Brazilian centre-back made yet another error against Watford on the final day of the season but Arsenal managed to scrape through with a 3-2 win. David Luiz conceded more penalties on his own than 10 different Premier League clubs this season - Crystal Palace Palace, Man City, Man United, Sheffield United, Wolves, Brighton, Chelsea, Newcastle United and Liverpool.

5 - David Luiz has given away five penalties in the Premier League this season, the most any player has ever conceded in a single campaign in the competition. Calamity. pic.twitter.com/GWFhbNOjxe — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 26, 2020

David Luiz penalties conceded this season

David Luiz arrived at Arsenal from local London rivals Chelsea last summer in a deal worth around £8m and the veteran centre-back has suffered mixed fortunes since arriving at the Emirates. Luiz made headlines for all the wrong reasons on the final day of the Premier League season against Watford. The 33-year-old conceded a record fifth penalty of the season - the most a single player has given away in one Premier League campaign.

Luiz conceded his first penalty of the season against Liverpool in a 3-1 defeat for Arsenal. His second was given away in the reverse fixture against Watford at Vicarage Road. Luiz also conceded penalties against Chelsea and Manchester City.

Arsenal defensive record: Arsenal vs Watford

Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 lead before half-time thanks to a brace from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyant and Kieran Tierney's first goal for the club. However, Luiz then went flying into former Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck inside the penalty area to concede his fifth penalty of the season. Watford captain Troy Deeney converted from the resultant spot-kick before Danny Welbeck scored a second in the 66th minute.

The two goals in the second half weren't enough to keep Watford in the Premier League and the Hornets will now play their football in the Championship next season. Arsenal finished the campaign in eighth place, with 56 points but conceded 48 goals throughout the season. The Arsenal defensive record was the third-worst among the top 10 in the Premier League.

David Luiz mistakes: David Luiz penalties conceded with Chelsea

Surprisingly, Luiz conceded only three penalties in 160 appearances for Chelsea. Following his move to north London, Luiz had a rough start, conceding two penalties in four games for Arsenal. The David Luiz mistakes against Man City last month led fans to believe that the Brazilian's career in England was finished but Arsenal offered Luiz a new contract one week later.

Image Credits - David Luiz Instagram