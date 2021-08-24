Arsene Wenger Hands Jurgen Klopp & 4 Liverpool Players Different Honours On Behalf Of FIFA

Arsene Wenger, the legendary former Arsenal manager was present at Liverpool's training ground on Tuesday to award manager Jurgen Klopp and four players FIFA awards. Wenger, who is now FIFA's chief of global football development, handed Klopp the award of the 2020 Best FIFA Men's Coach. The Liverpool players who received awards included Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Thiago Alcantara.

All players received awards for their inclusion in the 2020 FIFA FIFPro Men's World 11. The legendary Arsenal manager also watched Liverpool's training session at the AXA Training Centre. At the session, he had a discussion with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who he coached at the Emirates between 2011 and 2017.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp named Best FIFA Men's Coach

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was named the Best FIFA Men's Coach for a second year running as he beat stern competition from Marcelo Bielsa and then Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick. Even though the Liverpool quartet of Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Thiago did not receive any individual honours, they yet reached the FIFA awards because of their place in FIFA FIFPRO Men's World XI.

Liverpool will next face Chelsea in the Premier League

Liverpool will next take on Premier League heavyweights Chelsea at Anfield on Saturday, August 28. The match is scheduled to commence live at 10:00 PM IST. Both Liverpool and Chelsea will head into the weekend with six points and will look to make it a perfect nine after they face each other.

Liverpool refuse to release Mohamed Salah for international duty

Having kickstarted their Premier League campaign in terrific form, Liverpool will require their best players to deliver week in and week out. However, if some of their key players were to leave on international duty, their options could be limited. While it is highly unlikely that Liverpool will be able to prevent the Brazilian trio of Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino from competing for international duty, it seems they have successfully prevented the release of Mohamed Salah for Egypt duty. The Egypt FA received a letter from Liverpool for the same.

On receiving the letter, the Egypt FA said, "In this letter, the English club also expressed its hope that the Egyptian Federation would understand that it was forced to do so, in the face of the player (Mohamed Salah) being subjected to quarantine for this period and being affected by this physically, as well as the uncertainty of the conditions determined by the English authorities. It is reported that Liverpool FC took the same position with a number of its foreign players."

