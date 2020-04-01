Ashley Cole Attacked And Tied To Chair By Group Of Masked Robbers: Reports

Former Chelsea defender Ashley Cole was reportedly attacked by a gang of masked robbers at his mansion. The 'Ashley Cole attacked' incident reportedly took place on January 21, 2020, around 9:45 PM (GMT +1), when a gang of robbers entered the Ashley Cole house in Fetcham, Surrey. The burglars are alleged to have caused a lot of damage to Cole's property and have stolen high-value jewellery from the former football star.

Ashley Cole attacked by a group of burglars

Ashley Cole was attacked by a gang of masked robbers at his home. His mansion was burgled with expensive jewellery stolen. However, he was unharmed after the incident although he was “extremely shaken”.



Ashley Cole attacked: Ashley Cole reportedly tied to a chair

The Sun suggests that Cole was tied to a chair by the robbers. Multiple reports have confirmed that the 39-year-old was left unharmed after the 'Ashley Cole attacked' incident. It remains unknown if Ashley Cole's wife Sharon Canu and his two children were at the Ashley Cole house at the time of the incident.

A spokesman for Surrey Police was quoted by the British media stating, "Our investigation remains ongoing following an aggravated burglary in Fetcham on 21 January. Burglars broke into the property through the rear doors around 9:45 PM."

The Surrey Police Department further revealed that the suspects entered the Ashley Cole house wearing camouflage clothing and balaclavas. They searched the entire property before escaping with a hefty quantity of valuables and jewellery. It is not known if any arrests have been made related to the burglary.

British media also released statements by Cole's neighbours who revealed that the robbers sounded very professional and knew exactly what they were doing at his property. It is suspected that it was a planned burglary and the robbers might have cased the Ashley Cole house in advance.

Ashley Cole attacked: Cole victim to several burglary attempts?

Ashley Cole retired from professional football in August 2019, having last played for Championship club Derby County. The 39-year-old, who now works as a football pundit and a youth coach, reportedly fell victim to multiple burglaries in the past. In 2010, the Ashley Cole house in Surrey was reportedly mugged while Cole was away with the England national team. That same year, the Ashley Cole house shared by Cole and his ex-wife Cheryl was targetted by a group of burglars.

