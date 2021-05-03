AT Vs SPK Dream11: Arsenal Tula Vs Spartak Prediction And Team News

Arsenal Tula and Spartak lock horns against each other in the Russian Premier League on Monday. The Russian domestic league match is set to be played at Stadion Arsenal in Tula on May 3 with the kickoff scheduled for 7:00 PM according to IST. Let's have a look at the AT vs SPK Dream11 Team, top picks, alongside other match details of this clash.

ðŸ’« Several unchanging moments in #RPL



âœ… Youth of Yury Zhirkov

âœ… One more his trophy



Ð¡SKA âž¡ Zenit#RPL #Zhirkov pic.twitter.com/SoqZ9rBGWk — Russian Premier Liga (@premierliga_en) May 2, 2021

AT vs SPK Match Preview

Arsenal failed to capitalise on their winning form which saw them register two straight wins over Krasndor and Tambov as they will be starting the match looking to bounce back on the winning ways after suffering a narrow 1-0 loss to Rostov in their latest outing. The hosts currently find themselves slotted 13th on the league table while looking to get out of the relegation qualification spot. However, they have a tough task at hand as the 12th-placed Ural have pocketed eight more points and with less than three matches to go, Arsenal will have a difficult task at hand to get out of the relegation qualification spot.

Spartak will head into the match after getting their confidence back following poor performances in the recent outings. After suffering from two losses in a row against Lokomotiv and UFA, Spartak finally managed to bounce back and go on to register a narrow 1-0 win over CSKA Moscow in their last outing. Currently slotted third on the league table, the visitors have recorded 15 wins from 27 games while playing out 5 draws and losing seven matches in the season so far. With 50 points against their tally, they trail Lokomotiv by just two points while having a game in hand and will see this match as an opportunity to move up to the second spot on Monday.

AT vs SPK Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- A. Sobolev or Evans-Kangwa

Vice-Captain- J. Larsson or S. Tkachev

AT vs SPK Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper - E. Shamov

Defenders – G. Dzhiklya, M. Belyaev, A.Gigot, R. Bauer

Midfielders – A. Karl, S. Tkachev, Q. Promes

Strikers – J. Larsson, Evans-Kangwa, A. Sobolev

AT vs SPK Dream11 Prediction

Spartak start the match as favourites and are expected to register a comfortable win over Arsenal in the upcoming Russian Premier League clash on Monday.

Prediction- Arsenal 0-2 Spartak

Note: The above AT vs SPK Dream11 prediction, AT vs SPK Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The AT vs SPK Dream11 Team and AT vs SPK Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.