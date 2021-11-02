Atalanta Vs Manchester United Live Stream: How To Watch UCL Match In India, UK And US?

In a must-win match for both the teams, Manchester United will take on Italian club Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League group stage. The match will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday, November 3 at the Stadio di Bergamo in Bergamo. The last encounter between the two was a thrilling one as United came from 2-0 down to win 3-2 so it will be interesting to see how this one pans put.

Below, take a look at the Atalanta vs Manchester United Champions League match team news, and the live streaming information for India, the US, and the UK.

Atalanta vs Manchester United Team News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be without Anthony Martial but is boosted by the return of Fred, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Raphael Varane, and Edison Cavani.

Gian Piero Gasperini will be without a host of important players including Rafael Toloi, Matteo Pessina, Robin Gosens, Hans Hateboer and Berat Djimsiti.

How to watch the Atalanta vs Manchester United UEFA Champions League match in India?

Football fans in India who want to watch Champions League matches in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network. The epic Atalanta vs Manchester United clash can be viewed on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD. The Atalanta vs Manchester United live streaming can be viewed on the Sony LIV app or website, as well as on JioTV. The Atalanta vs Manchester United match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Wednesday, November 3 at the Stadio di Bergamo in Bergamo.

How to watch Atalanta vs Manchester United Live Streaming in the US?

Football fans in the US who want to watch the Atalanta vs Manchester United Live Streaming UEFA Champions League match in the US can tune in to the Paramount+ app or website. The Atalanta vs Manchester United match is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 2 at the Stadio di Bergamo in Bergamo.

How to watch the Atalanta vs Manchester United UEFA Champions League match in the UK?

Football fans in the UK who want to watch UEFA Champions League matches in the UK can tune in to BT Sport 2 (HD) or BT Sport Ultimate (4K). The Atalanta vs Manchester United match is scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM BSTon Tuesday, November 2 at the Stadio di Bergamo in Bergamo.

Image: Twitter/@Atalanta_BC/@ManUtd