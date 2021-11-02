'We Are Manchester United': Cristiano Ronaldo's Inspirational Message Before Atalanta Game

Manchester United ended their four-match winless streak after they thumped Tottenham Hotspurs 3-0 in the Premier League on Saturday, October 30, in London. It was a hard-fought match but Cristiano Ronaldo was on hand to score a superb volley and set up a goal for Edison Cavani as they ran victorious over a struggling Tottenham. And now ahead of United's Champions League clash against Atalanta the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has written a motivational post.

The Portuguese superstar took to Instagram and wrote that he is excited to head back to Italy where he was welcomed so well and called it an 'amazing place'. He said that it is never easy to play in Bergamo against a team like Atalanta but the team will do their best to keep first place in their group.

He wrote: "Back to Italy, a country that welcomed me and my family so well, an amazing place that will be forever in my heart. I know from experience that it’s never easy to play in Bergamo against a team such as Atalanta, but we will do our absolute best to keep the first place in our group. This is the Champions League and we are Manchester United! We are where we belong! Let’s go, Devils![sic]"

Atalanta vs Manchester United's previous encounter

The last time these two teams met was on October 20, when Manchester United pulled off an unlikely comeback against Atalanta after being down 2-0 at halftime to win. Cristiano Ronaldo was on hand to score the winner and hand the Norwegian manager a lifeline. Solskjaer was full of praise for the Portuguese superstar who scored the winning goal in the 81st minute as United defeated Atalanta 3-1.

After going 2-0 down at halftime, Marcus Rashford pulled a goal back in the 53rd minute to give the fans something to cheer for. And then in the 75th minute, skipper Harry Maguire was on hand to convert an easy header to level the proceedings for the night. Finally, in the 81st minute, Cristiano Ronaldo made sure that the fans' support did not go unpaid as he rose to head home the winner and send the United fans into euphoria as the team walked away with three points added to their Champions League group.

(Image: AP)