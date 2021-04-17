ATH Vs BAR Dream11 Team, Prediction, Team News And All Copa Del Rey Final Match Details

Athletic Bilbao and FC Barcelona are set to face off each other in the all-important Copa del Rey final on Saturday. The final of the Spanish Cup competition is set to be played on Saturday, April 17 at the Estadio La Cartuja with the kickoff scheduled for 1:00 AM (Sunday, April 18) according to IST. Let's have a look at the ATH vs BAR Dream11 team and playing 11s alongside other match details of this clash.

ðŸ†š @Athletic_en

âŒšï¸ 9:30pm CEST

ðŸ† Copa del Rey FINAL

ðŸŸ Estadio La Cartuja

ðŸ“ Seville, Spain

ðŸ“² #CopaBarça — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 17, 2021

Match Preview before ATH vs BAR Copa del Rey final live

Athletic Bilbao will be playing in their second Copa Del Rey final within a month as they played the 2020 final against Real Sociedad in the first week of April 2021 as the clash was rearranged amid the coronavirus outbreak. After losing the 2020 Copa Del Rey final by a narrow 0-1 margin against Real Sociedad, the Basque outfit now have another chance to win the trophy on Saturday. They will be aiming to make the most of the opportunity and lift the title for the 24th time in their history. But they face tough competition in the form of FC Barcelona.

FC Barcelona, on the other hand, will head into the match with the urge to bounce back on the winning ways as Ronald Koeman's team suffered from a narrow 1-2 loss to Real Madrid in the El Clasico last weekend. With the Catalan outfit knocked out of the Champions League, they find themselves currently fighting for two trophies this season. The 30-time Copa Del Rey winners will be eager to pick up some silverware this season as they prepare to lock horns in the CDR final on Saturday.

ATH vs BAR Playing 11s (likely)

Athletic Bilbao - Unai Simon, Oscar De Marcos, Unai Nunez, Inigo Martinez, Inigo Lekue, Unai Vencedor, Dani Garcia, Alex Berenguer, Iker Muniain, Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams.

Barcelona - Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong, Gerard Pique, Clement Lenglet, Sergino Dest, Jordi Alba, Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Ousmane Dembele.

ATH vs BAR Dream11 Top Picks

Captain- Lionel Messi or Inaki Williams

Vice-Captain- Ousmane Dembele or Iker Muniain

ATH vs BAR Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Defenders – Unai Nunez, Sergino Dest, Inigo Martinez, Jordi Alba

Midfielders – Alex Berenguer, Frenkie de Jong, Iker Muniain (VC)

Strikers – Ousmane Dembele, Inaki Williams, Lionel Messi (C)

ATH vs BAR Dream11 Prediction

FC Barcelona start the match as favourites and are expected to win the Copa De Rey for the 31st time on Saturday.

Prediction - Athletic Bilbao 1-2 Barcelona.

Note: The above ATH vs BAR Dream11 prediction, ATH vs BAR Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATH vs BAR Dream11 Team and ATH vs BAR Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.