ATH Vs VLD Dream11: Athletic Club Vs Valladolid Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Athletic Bilbao (ATH) will take on relegation-threatened Real Valladolid (VLD) in the penultimate match of Gameweek 33 of LaLiga 2020/21 season. The clash will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Wednesday, April 28, and will be played at San Mames, Bilbao. Here's a look at the ATH vs VLD Dream11 team, prediction, and our match preview for the same.

ATH vs VLD Dream11 prediction and preview

Athletic Bilbao have endured the heartbreak of losing consecutive Copa Del Rey finals in a space of two weeks and the season is likely to go down as a disappointment for the Basque club. Nonetheless, Bilbao showed some mettle that was missing in their eight winless games before and clinched a memorable 2-1 win over league leaders Atletico Madrid last time out. Bilbao had played out five consecutive stalemates in La Liga before marching to victory over Atletico, which has seriously hampered their aspirations of a top-seven finish. Marcelinho's side occupies the 10th spot in the table, eight points adrift of Villarreal in the final European spot with a game in hand.

As for the visitors, Real Valladolid were finally pushed into relegation places at the weekend, as their winless streak stretched to six matches with a 1-1 stalemate against Cadiz. Valladolid are a point behind safety and a win over Athletic Club on Wednesday will be monumental in their battle for survival. The visitors only have a solitary win in their last 15 games, and San Mames would be a great place for them to end their wretched run and steer their survival campaign.

ATH vs VLD injury and availability news

Athletic Bilbao will be without the services of Ander Capa, who suffered a knee injury vs Atletico Madrid. Yuri Berchiche, Iker Muniain and Yeray Alvarez are also ruled of the clash with their respective injuries. As for Real Valladolid, Kenan Kodro will be ruled out against his parent club while Raul Carnero remains absent with a knee injury. Both Javi Sanchez and Pablo Hervias are doubts having returned to training recently.

ATH vs VLD predicted playing XIs

Athletic Bilbao: Simon; De Marcos, Martinez, Nunez, Balenziaga; Morcillo, Lopez, D. Garcia, Berenguer; Williams, R. Garcia

Real Valladolid: Roberto; Perez, Fernandez, Sanchez, Olaza; Orellana, Alcaraz, Mesa, Plano; Guardiola, Weissman

ATH vs VLD Dream11 Team

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon

Defenders: Janko, Martinez, De Marcos

Midfielders: Orellana, Berenguer, Alcaraz, Morcillo

Forwards: Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams, Guardiola

ATH vs VLD Top Picks: Best captain and vice-captain choices

Athletic Club: Raul Garcia, Inaki Williams, Alex Berenguer

Real Valladolid: Orellana, Guardiola, Alcaraz

ATH vs VLD Dream11 prediction

Athletic Club are favourites at home and we predict the hosts to clinch a comfortable 3-0 win on Wednesday night.

Note: The above ATH vs VLD Dream11 prediction, ATH vs VLD match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The ATH vs VLD Dream11 team and ATH vs VLD Dream11 top picks does not guarantee a positive result.

(Image Courtesy: Athletic Bilbao Twitter)