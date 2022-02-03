Athletic Club Vs Real Madrid Live Stream: How To Watch Copa Del Rey In India, US And UK?

In the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid will take on Athletic Club Bilbao for a spot in the semifinals. The match is scheduled to kick off at 02:00 AM IST on Friday, February 4 at the San Mames in Bilbao. The Blancos have thrice gotten the better of Athletic Club including the Spanish Super Cup final this season.

Athletic Club has had a tough time in La Liga so far as they sit ninth in the table. They have won just seven games, drawn ten, and lost five. As for Real Madrid, they are sitting comfortably at the top of La Liga with a four-point lead over second-place Sevilla. The Blancos also finished top of their group in the Champions League ahead of Inter Milan but now face a tough opponent in the form of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Check out the live streaming details for the Copa dey Rey quarterfinal Athletic Club vs Real Madrid match in India, the US, and the UK.

How to live stream the Athletic Club vs Real Madrid match in India

For football fans in India who would like to catch the Copa del Rey clash between Real Madrid and Athletic Club on TV, there is some bad news as the match will not be broadcast live on TV. The match is also not available for live stream in India, however, fans can head to the official websites of the respective clubs for real-time updates of the match. The match is scheduled to kick off at 02:00 AM IST on Friday, February 4 at the San Mames in Bilbao.

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid live stream details for the UK

For football fans in the UK who would like to catch the Copa del Rey clash between Real Madrid and Athletic Club on TV, they can head to Premier Sports 1 and Premier Player HD. The match can also be live-streamed on the Premier Sports app or website. The match is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM GMT on Thursday, February 3, at the San Mames in Bilbao.

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid live stream details for the US

For football fans in the US who would like to catch the Copa del Rey clash between Real Madrid and Athletic Club on TV, there is some bad news as the match will not be broadcast live on TV. However, the match can be live-streamed on the ESPN+ app or website. The match is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 PM ET on Thursday, February 3, at the San Mames in Bilbao.

Image: AP