Athletic Club Vs Real Madrid Live Stream: How To Watch La Liga Match In India, US And UK?

In an intense La Liga clash, top-placed Real Madrid will travel to take on 10th placed Athletic Club. The match is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, December 23 at 02:00 am IST at the San Mames in Bilbao. Real Madrid will want to extend their advantage at the top of the table to eight points with a win in Bilbao. However, Athletic will not make it easy for them as they too will look to win and move up the standings.

Check out the live streaming details for the La Liga match of Athletic Club vs Real Madrid in India, the US, and the UK.

How to watch Athletic Club vs Real Madrid La Liga match live in India?

Football fans in India who want to watch the La Liga match can tune in to MTV or Vh1 on their television sets. The Athletic Club vs Real Madrid match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 23 at 02:00 am IST at the San Mames in Bilbao.

How to live stream Athletic Club vs Real Madrid La Liga match in India?

The Athletic Club vs Real Madrid La Liga match can be live-streamed on the Voot Select app or website. The Athletic Club vs Real Madrid clash looks set to be a mouth-watering encounter. The Athletic Club vs Real Madrid match is scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 23 at 02:00 am IST at the San Mames in Bilbao.

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid LIVE stream in US

Football fans in the US who want to watch the Athletic Club vs Real Madrid La Liga match can tune in to the ESPN network. While the Athletic Club vs Real Madrid La Liga match will not be broadcast on TV, viewers can live stream it on ESPN+. The Athletic Club vs Real Madrid La Liga match is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm Eastern Time (ET) Wednesday, December 22 at the San Mames in Bilbao.

Athletic Club vs Real Madrid LIVE stream in UK

Football fans who want to watch the Athletic Club vs Real Madrid game in the UK can tune in to Sky Sports Network. The Athletic Club vs Real Madrid La Liga match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, and can also be live-streamed on SkyGo. The Athletic Club vs Real Madrid La Liga match is scheduled for 8:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) Wednesday, December 22 at the San Mames in Bilbao.

(Image: AP)