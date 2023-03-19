ATKMB Vs BFC: Twitter Erupts As ATK Mohun Bagan Crowned ISL Champions For First Time

Quick links:
Image: Indian Super League/Twitter
ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Bengaluru FC in a thrilling final to lift their maiden Indian Super League title. The Kolkata giants got the better of BFC in a gruelling penalty shootout at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday. In a surprising announcement, owner Sanjiv Goenka has declared from next season the team will be called the Mohun Bagan Super Giants.
Dimitri Petratos scored a brace for the Greens and Maroons while Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna were on target for the Blues. ATKMB converted all of their spot kicks while for BFC Pablo Perez and Bruno Ramires missed their respective penalties which handed the title over to ATKMB.
Social media has erupted with various reactions.
Win or lose, we'll always stand by our team. Here's to a great season and an even better one to come.— Ananthi Shrinivasan (@ananthiShriniv1) March 18, 2023
Bengaluru FC Forever 💙#ATKMBBFC #WeAreBFC #NowWeAreHere #HeroISL
KITE Kaith saves the ISL ✅ life line for ATK Mohun Bagan! CHAMPION VISHAL KAITH! pic.twitter.com/XNPCLvQeON— ISL தமிழ் Memes (@TheISLtamil) March 18, 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan are Indian Super League CHAMPIONS for the first time ever! 🇮🇳🏆 #IndianFootball #SFtbl pic.twitter.com/FF94zOtZbw— Sevens Football (@sevensftbl) March 18, 2023
Simon after being robbed a trophy by the refferee:— Dhruvit (@dhruvit_) March 18, 2023
"I have asked my players to sit there and watch ATK Mohun Bagan celebrate
Because they should feel the pinch and come next year we should be the one celebrating"
A certain someone would have walked out 5 times
Mentality 💯
ISL 2022-23 CHAMPIONS 🏆— Football Gyani (@FootballGyani) March 18, 2023
ATK Mohun Bagan defeats Bengaluru FC on penalties by 4-3 and wins their 1st ever ISL Title after merger. Congratulations Mariners 💚❤#ISL #ATKMohunBagan #HeroISLFinal #BengaluruFC #ATKMBBFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/X4Kf88glQr
BFC was really robbed today🥲— Abdul Rahiman Masood (@abdulrahmanmash) March 18, 2023
And i just wanted the same... They need to feel the pain man... Now they can't utter a word about refrees.. Just cry cry cry#ISL #BengaluruFC #ATKMohunBagan
From getting knocked-out from Durand Cup group stage to winning The ISL Trophy. What a journey it has been for ATK Mohun Bagan FC.— Ali Mehdi (@ItsAliMehdy) March 18, 2023
Congrats Mariners ❤💚#ISL #HeroISLFinal #ATKMBBFC #ATKMohunBagan #BengaluruFC #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/gjZmWCpzqi