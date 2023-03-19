ATKMB Vs BFC: Twitter Erupts As ATK Mohun Bagan Crowned ISL Champions For First Time

ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Bengaluru FC in a thrilling final to lift their maiden Indian Super League title. The Kolkata giants got the better of BFC in a gruelling penalty shootout at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday. In a surprising announcement, owner Sanjiv Goenka has declared from next season the team will be called the Mohun Bagan Super Giants.

Dimitri Petratos scored a brace for the Greens and Maroons while Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna were on target for the Blues. ATKMB converted all of their spot kicks while for BFC Pablo Perez and Bruno Ramires missed their respective penalties which handed the title over to ATKMB.

Social media has erupted with various reactions.

