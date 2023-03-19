Last Updated:

ATKMB Vs BFC: Twitter Erupts As ATK Mohun Bagan Crowned ISL Champions For First Time

Dimitri Petratos scored a brace for ATK Mohun Bagan while Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna were on target for Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League final.

Anirban Sarkar
ATKMB vs BFC

Image: Indian Super League/Twitter


ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Bengaluru FC in a thrilling final to lift their maiden Indian Super League title. The Kolkata giants got the better of BFC in a gruelling penalty shootout at the Fatorda Stadium on Saturday. In a surprising announcement, owner Sanjiv Goenka has declared from next season the team will be called the Mohun Bagan Super Giants.

Dimitri Petratos scored a brace for the Greens and Maroons while Sunil Chhetri and Roy Krishna were on target for the Blues. ATKMB converted all of their spot kicks while for BFC Pablo Perez and Bruno Ramires missed their respective penalties which handed the title over to ATKMB.

Social media has erupted with various reactions.

