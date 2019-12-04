Atletico Madrid succumbed to a 0-1 loss at the hands of LaLiga rivals Barcelona on Sunday. Lionel Messi, who won the Ballon d'Or trophy for the sixth time, scored the winner on the weekend as Barcelona secured their spot at the top of the LaLiga table. However, there were some nasty incidents that occurred during the match at the Wanda Metropolitano involving former Atletico Madrid player - Antoine Griezmann.

Messi fires Barcelona into last 16, late equaliser sees Leipzig through

Watch the highlights from the Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match from Sunday

Also Read | Man Utd vs Tottenham: Jose Mourinho makes his intentions clear ahead of the vital clash

Atletico Madrid facing potential stadium ban over derogatory Antoine Griezmann chants

“You wanted to be a name and you forgot to be a man”



Atletico Madrid fans have a message for Antoine Griezmann 👀#AtletiBarca #Griezmann pic.twitter.com/1uY3CCNHNj — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) December 1, 2019

Also Read | Jose Mourinho: Check out his record while returning to his former clubs as a manager

LaLiga giants Atletico Madrid are reportedly facing a lengthy stadium ban after chants of 'Antoine Griezmann die' boomed in the entire Wanda Metropolitano stadium on Sunday. Griezmann, who joined Barcelona for €110 million in the summer transfer window, played the entire 90 minutes against Atletico Madrid. He faced a lot of insulting remarks from Los Rojiblancos' fans present in the stadium. As per reports in Spanish media, Atletico could be fined €90,000 for the chants along with a partial stadium ban for the upcoming LaLiga matches. Prior to kick-off, French World Cup winner Antoine Griezmann's plaque outside the Wanda Metropolitano was defaced with graffiti and toy rats. It's important that fans learn to respect the opposition team and such incidents are not repeated in the future.

Also Read | Ballon d'Or: Virgil van Dijk trolls Piers Morgan over bizarre Cristiano Ronaldo comment

Antoine Griezmann poses alongside 2019 Ballon d'Or winner - Lionel Messi

El Balon de Leo ⚽ pic.twitter.com/qlhStUcKtC — Antoine Griezmann (@AntoGriezmann) December 2, 2019

Also Read | Did Lionel Messi play for Atletico Madrid before Barcelona? Find out how