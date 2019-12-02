Did Lionel Messi Play For Atletico Madrid Before Barcelona? Find Out How

Barcelona beat Atlético Madrid 1-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano, thanks to a late goal scored by Lionel Messi. Atletico's manager Diego Simeone has repeatedly come out expressing his appreciation for the Argentine maestro. But what if Lionel Messi was playing or has played for Atletico Madrid? We need not go to an alternate universe to make this happen as Messi has, in fact, adorned the red and white stripes in the past.

Lionel Messi plays for Atletico Madrid

In October 2009, a charity game was organised in the city of Rosario, Argentina at Newell’s Old Boys’ stadium by Atletico Madrid Foundation in association with Fundacion Pupi Zanetti for the benefit of underprivileged children in Argentina. The game was played under the slogan 'solidarity without borders'.

A 22-year-old Lionel Messi donned Atletico Madrid's colours and played for a side captained by then Atletico Madrid captain Maxi Rodríguez in the first half. He played for the opposition Javier Zanetti’s team in the second period. Lionel Messi represented Atletico Madrid during the game, albeit in a charity match.

Lionel Messi - Barcelona legend

Fast forward today and Lionel Messi is terrorizing opposition defences playing for Barcelona. He is helping the Catalan side maintain a fine record over Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone has twice knocked Barcelona out of the Champions League but in LaLiga, the Argentine coach has never beaten them (11 loss, 5 draws).

On Sunday night, Atletico Madrid were clearly the better side and might have even won the game if not for the brilliance of Lionel Messi and Barcelona's goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen. Lionel Messi's 86th-minute strike (after a nice one-two with Luis Suarez) meant that Barcelona inflicted yet another defeat on Atletico Madrid. They also reclaimed the top spot in LaLiga. Meanwhile, Messi scored his first goal at the Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday, making it 30 goals in all competitions against Atlético Madrid.

