Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa Shaves Head To Support Cancer-stricken Mother

Atletico Madrid enjoyed a successful outing against Liverpool in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash earlier this month. The LaLiga giants knocked out the defending UCL champions by a 2-4 aggregate scoreline. However, since the suspension of competitive football across Europe, Atletico Madrid players have been asked to remain indoors in order to tackle the spread of coronavirus in the city of Madrid.

Coronavirus in Spain

Atletico Madrid mourn the loss of talented U-14 starlet Christian Minchola

Atlético de Madrid is mourning the passing of our U14 player Christian Minchola. We join in the grief of his family, teammates and friends. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/QZV8BGkHfY — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 28, 2020

Atletico Madrid attacker Angel Correa shaves head in support of cancer-stricken mother

🗣️ " There is no ceasefire out on the field of battle for your enemy, they may touch your body but they cannot touch your soul"



Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa has shaved his head in support of his mother who is battling cancer ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/6bnKWIgZ3W — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) March 27, 2020

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa has gone bald in order to show his support towards his mother, Marcela Martinez, who is battling cancer. Angel Correa, who was linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window, posted a picture of his new look alongside his mother on his official Instagram handle.

Angel Correa, who lost his father at the early age of 10, was earlier quoted saying, "My father died when I was a boy and the money I earned through playing football was the only income we had - it went towards feeding my brothers, my mum and me."

Spain registers highest deaths in a day

Covid-19: 832 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours



Spain has the world's second-highest coronavirus death toll after Italy with 5,690 fatalities. The death toll in Spain surged over 5,600 on Saturday after a record 832 people died in 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/u6XfrBjHJZ — 12 (@AZihV7H3ebbnTgH) March 30, 2020

