The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa Shaves Head To Support Cancer-stricken Mother

Football News

Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa has shaved his head bald in order to show his support towards his mom, Marcela Martinez, who is battling cancer.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid enjoyed a successful outing against Liverpool in their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash earlier this month. The LaLiga giants knocked out the defending UCL champions by a 2-4 aggregate scoreline. However, since the suspension of competitive football across Europe, Atletico Madrid players have been asked to remain indoors in order to tackle the spread of coronavirus in the city of Madrid.

Also Read | Coronavirus lockdown: Chelsea boss Frank Lampard sends message to fans amid crisis

Coronavirus in Spain

Atletico Madrid mourn the loss of talented U-14 starlet Christian Minchola

Also Read | Premier League rallies 'Stay At Home' message as coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc

Atletico Madrid attacker Angel Correa shaves head in support of cancer-stricken mother

Also Read | Ronaldinho, Ian Wright and other footballers who went to jail

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid forward Angel Correa has gone bald in order to show his support towards his mother, Marcela Martinez, who is battling cancer. Angel Correa, who was linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window, posted a picture of his new look alongside his mother on his official Instagram handle.

Angel Correa, who lost his father at the early age of 10, was earlier quoted saying, "My father died when I was a boy and the money I earned through playing football was the only income we had - it went towards feeding my brothers, my mum and me."

Also Read | Neymar posts pictures with friends amid coronavirus lockdown, receives flak from fans

Coronavirus in Spain

Spain registers highest deaths in a day

Also Read | Coronavirus pandemic: Radja Nainggolan fears he could infect sick wife with COVID-19

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM-CARES Fund
L&T TO DONATE RS 150 CR TO PM-CARES
COVID-19
'SUSPEND DELHI GOVT': DR SWAMY
lockdown
PRASAR BHARATI SLAMS FAKE NEWS
Lockdown
'NO SHORTAGE OF SUPPLIES': AMUL MD
COVID-19
SANJEEV SANYAL ON COVID-19
Liquor
KERALA CONSIDERING LIQUOR SALES